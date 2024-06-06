Question of the Week

What are you most excited about for Pride month this year?

JANNELL MCCALL

I'm excited for people of the LGBTQ+ community to be able to express themselves and have a voice... from the looks of the crosswalk stuff, people aren't always open to that, which is sad.







HEATHER KRESEK

It seems like people are being more accepting.

Do you have a favorite memory from Spokane Pride?

It's hard to pick one. I definitely have a good time. It's nice to be able to finally express how I'm feeling without feeling judged.




MEL TOTH

Hanging out with my wife, holding hands, looking at rainbows.

Have you been to past Pride events in Spokane?

A little bit. I like walking around the park with my wife afterwards, we enjoy seeing people having fun and being out and proud about it.



VINNIE HALBROOK

I'm excited to see everybody being in love, being open, being accepting.

Are you planning on going to any of the events?

Probably just the parade... I've gone a couple times.





STACIA KARTZ

It's nice to see people being especially open and proud.

Do you have a favorite memory from Pride?

The one that I went to was during a tough period with my family, so it was nice to go and have fun with like-minded people.





INTERVIEWS BY NATE SANFORD
5/2/2024, SPOKANE CONVENTION CENTER, LILAC CITY COMIC CON

