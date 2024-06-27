Question of the Week

What job do you think is underappreciated?

MADISON DRAPER

Bus drivers. A lot of people don't even take the time to notice bus drivers — they just get on, swipe their cards and sit down. If anything goes wrong, [drivers are] the ones that get yelled at and have to keep the peace on the bus.






AMY RUTHERFORD

Dishwashing in a restaurant. That's what I do, so...










RUSS CORNELISON

There are two of them: retail and servers, absolutely. Not enough people have worked in [those jobs] to know that people give them too much crap and don't treat them fair enough. They're busting their butts for a little bit of money.






INGA MAI REIERSØLMOEN

Garbage men. Nobody wants the job, but if we didn't have them the city would fall apart. I think the only person that sees them as heroes are little kids.








KATHLEEN MYERS

Waitstaff in Idaho. I'm from Washington, so I don't know [what it's like for them]. I go over there and tip normal and realize, these people aren't making any money.









INTERVIEWS BY CASSANDRA BENSON
KENDALL YARDS, 6/20/2024

