Question of the Week

SUE GRIFFITH

I'd probably sing a favorite song. I love Stick Figures, one of my favorite reggae bands, so I would probably try to memorize one of their songs.

Have you ever been to an open mic?

Never. I would be pretty nervous, but I would probably do it.







Well, I love to sing so if I had a microphone, I'm singing into it.

Do you have a song that you would sing?

I love Nancy Sinatra, I like "Bang Bang," I like Billie Holiday — any smoky, jazzy woman singers are my favorite.









I'm really into Amy Winehouse lately, so I would probably do Amy Winehouse karaoke.

Have you ever been to an open mic?

I have, yeah. I go to Neato downtown, which I normally do poetry there. It just depends on what open mic we're talking about.









I would perform an information piece, probably about sustainability. Yeah, some sort of education piece about sustainability and being able to reduce and recycle.



















I'm gonna have to say — although I kinda don't wanna admit this to the world, but it's too funny not to — I'm gonna go with "Strokin'" by Clarence Carter.

Why did you pick that one?

Because it's really funny to watch my wife squirm, and there's a lot of showmanship involved in that song.











INTERVIEWS BY MADI OSWALT