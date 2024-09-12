Question of the Week

HENRY KELM

I incorporate nature into my daily life by taking barefoot walks, which basically gives me this sixth sense of, well, not sixth sense, but this new sense of feeling the ground below my feet, really earthing me and connecting me to nature.















GARRIN HERTEL

Well, a good walk. It's always good for my mental health. That's probably the main thing I do. And being a musician, I'm gigging outdoors today, so there's that. But I think the main thing I do is probably just go for a walk, like a good walk.

















DAVID LARSEN

I do a lot of outdoor activities. I spend a lot of time getting to nature. My idea of a weekend off is getting out and experiencing as much as I can, with lots of green space around my house because asphalt is just not something I'm interested in being around all that much.















DENNIS DELLWO

I'm a strong believer in using nature and walking among the life of the world to bring peace to my mind and just enjoy life. I've got a nice place in our back and front yard that has more natural vegetation, and I'm just listening to a book while I'm walking around, picking up leaves, arranging the garden and the other growths.















NOAH OTT

In wintertime, I like to hit the mountains and the slopes. I snowboard and ski, so that's my nature outlet for the year. In the summertime, I like to hit the lakes. I'm just a pretty chill dude, just kind of swimming around and jumping in.

















INTERVIEWS BY VICTOR CORRAL MARTINEZ