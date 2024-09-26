Question of the Week

When was the last time you ate downtown?

click to enlarge Question of the Week
click to enlarge Question of the Week

JENNY SEIBERT

Just now. 20th of September, 2024.

And what are you eating?

This is a sausage, from the vendor. It's got sauerkraut and hot mustard on it. Really good.

From what restaurant?

Oh, it's the street vendor. Spokane Dogs.

click to enlarge Question of the Week

DARIUS MOORE

This is my first time in Spokane, and so today was my first time eating here.

And what did you have?

I had Mac Daddy's — the Philly Mac. And it was delicious!




click to enlarge Question of the Week

HELENA HARNED

We were at Anthony's in June.

OK, do you remember what you had?

Yes! They had a sunset special, so we snuck in there in time to get that. It was three courses. It was a good deal.




click to enlarge Question of the Week

ZOIE COOPER

Pig Out in the Park.

Do you remember what you had?

Ohhh. Those fries. Some fries. Those curly fries, and they were all stuck together.





click to enlarge Question of the Week

SAVANNAH HOVDE

The Gilded Unicorn.

And what did you have there?

We had the brisket mac and cheese.

Was it good?

Yes! It was amazing.



INTERVIEWED BY JOHN BERGIN
09/20/2024, RIVERFRONT PARK

Tags

Tradition and science go hand-in-hand as state, federal agencies look at thinning forests to prevent out-of-control wildfires

By Adam Gebauer

Tradition and science go hand-in-hand as state, federal agencies look at thinning forests to prevent out-of-control wildfires

Spokane Arts Month shows off the vitality we have built; it's also a reminder of how we must take better care of our creative class

By Skyler Oberst

Spokane Arts Month shows off the vitality we have built; it's also a reminder of how we must take better care of our creative class

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

A home is a body that holds memories — a fact that is amplified when wildfire forces you to flee

By CMarie Fuhrman

A home is a body that holds memories &mdash; a fact that is amplified when wildfire forces you to flee
More »

Although he founded the University of Virginia for the "illimitable freedom of the human mind," even Thomas Jefferson was taken aback when students had ideas about how things should be

By Lawrence B. A. Hatter

Although he founded the University of Virginia for the "illimitable freedom of the human mind," even Thomas Jefferson was taken aback when students had ideas about how things should be
More Columns & Letters
All News
El Mercadito

El Mercadito @ A.M. Cannon Park

Last Saturday of every month, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Digital Edition

  • September 26- 2, 2024

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation