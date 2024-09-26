Question of the Week

JENNY SEIBERT

Just now. 20th of September, 2024.

And what are you eating?

This is a sausage, from the vendor. It's got sauerkraut and hot mustard on it. Really good.

From what restaurant?

Oh, it's the street vendor. Spokane Dogs.





DARIUS MOORE

This is my first time in Spokane, and so today was my first time eating here.

And what did you have?

I had Mac Daddy's — the Philly Mac. And it was delicious!











HELENA HARNED

We were at Anthony's in June.

OK, do you remember what you had?

Yes! They had a sunset special, so we snuck in there in time to get that. It was three courses. It was a good deal.











ZOIE COOPER

Pig Out in the Park.

Do you remember what you had?

Ohhh. Those fries. Some fries. Those curly fries, and they were all stuck together.













SAVANNAH HOVDE

The Gilded Unicorn.

And what did you have there?

We had the brisket mac and cheese.

Was it good?

Yes! It was amazing.









INTERVIEWED BY JOHN BERGIN