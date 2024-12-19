Question of the Week

What was your favorite book when you were a little kid?

click to enlarge Question of the Week
click to enlarge Question of the Week

BEN DOWNEY

A Phantom Toll Booth by Norton Juster.

What did you like about it?

The creativity and the wordplay. There are a lot of great books out these days for kids, but back in the day there weren't a lot of books like that — ones that really got into your head and were that playful.



click to enlarge Question of the Week

TIFFANY PATTERSON

I feel like I was a Where the Sidewalk Ends kid.

What did you like about it?

The poems all had doodles. I think that I was drawn to the artwork and the simplicity of that. I think they were just magical little worlds.





click to enlarge Question of the Week

KIM HARPER

Roald Dahl's Danny, Champion of the World. We just read it to the girls.

What did you like about it?

The [pheasants] all eat these [drugged] raisins, and then the guys get all the birds. I just like the idea of all the birds sleeping. [laughs]




click to enlarge Question of the Week

PATRICK RUNKLE

My favorite young adult book was The Golden Compass.

What did you like about it?

I was raised Catholic, so it helped me question the structure of the Catholic Church and stuff. I like to gush over that one.





click to enlarge Question of the Week

JOHN HARPER

My favorite book probably comes from being in high school: The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck.

What did you like about it?

The humanity of the characters and the suffering that they went through, and how the suffering transformed their lives and the result was these other expressions of love and caring.



INTERVIEWS BY SETH SOMMERFELD
12/12/2024, AUNTIE'S BOOKSTORE

Tags
Mark as Favorite

Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander
Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander

America has been in a public health crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fever is getting worse

By Bob Lutz

Image: America has been in a public health crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fever is getting worse

After 180 years, Charles Dickens' eternal characters of Cratchit, Marley and Scrooge remain relevant

By John Hagney

Image: After 180 years, Charles Dickens' eternal characters of Cratchit, Marley and Scrooge remain relevant

Question of the Week

Image: Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Image: Question of the Week
More »

Although he founded the University of Virginia for the "illimitable freedom of the human mind," even Thomas Jefferson was taken aback when students had ideas about how things should be

By Lawrence B. A. Hatter

Image: Although he founded the University of Virginia for the "illimitable freedom of the human mind," even Thomas Jefferson was taken aback when students had ideas about how things should be
More Columns & Letters
All News
Image: Wheatland Bank Free Horse & Carriage Rides

Wheatland Bank Free Horse & Carriage Rides @ Riverfront Park

Saturdays, Sundays, 12-5 p.m. Continues through Dec. 22

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Image: Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 19-25, 2024
The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander X Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation