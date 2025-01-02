Question of the Week

ALICIA ORDAZ

My new year's resolution is to better myself and my community and to find joy in everything.

What are you looking forward to in 2025?

Spending more time with family and my community.













SEAN MILLIGAN

The resolution is to get these miniatures from my backlog painted. That's a big one, for sure, because I have a decent backlog.

I have my 5-year wedding anniversary this year. I have lots of plans for traveling ... I will be going to a few more significant events throughout the year for miniature gaming.





NAICHE ANDERSON

I haven't thought about it. This year, I resolved to get better sleep more consistently.

I look forward to spending more time with the people I care most about.











GEORGE DOMITROVICH

Play more Magic: The Gathering.

Looking forward has a positive connotation to it. There are some things I'm wondering about in 2025 but not exactly looking forward to.











BOB KELLEY

My New Year's resolution is to stop overbooking myself and making too many plans and too many projects because I get them all done and I do all the things, but then I'm stressed out and exhausted and not doing the things in life that I want to do.

















INTERVIEWS BY VICTOR CORRAL MARTINEZ