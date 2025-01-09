Question of the Week

MARY MACHTOLF
I would say there are a couple. Definitely salsa, and I'll go with the other extreme and say street dancing.
DENISE ROBERSON
Rumba.
Why rumba?
The beat. You can't help but move when you hear that music.
LORETTA THOMPSON
I would do ballroom dancing and also tap.
Any specific reason?
It just seems so fun and vibrant. Ballroom is so elegant and beautiful. And tap just makes you wanna jam.
JOE WRIGHT
The Lindyhop!
Why's that?
My sister is semi-professional, so I think it would be fun to do [it] with her.
PAIGE WRIGHT
Salsa!
Why salsa?
I'm spicy, that's why.