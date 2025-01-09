Question of the Week

If you could learn any style of dance, which would you choose?

MARY MACHTOLF

I would say there are a couple. Definitely salsa, and I'll go with the other extreme and say street dancing.









DENISE ROBERSON

Rumba.

Why rumba?

The beat. You can't help but move when you hear that music.





LORETTA THOMPSON

I would do ballroom dancing and also tap.

Any specific reason?

It just seems so fun and vibrant. Ballroom is so elegant and beautiful. And tap just makes you wanna jam.





JOE WRIGHT

The Lindyhop!

Why's that?

My sister is semi-professional, so I think it would be fun to do [it] with her.





PAIGE WRIGHT

Salsa!

Why salsa?

I'm spicy, that's why.







INTERVIEWS BY MADISON PEARSON
1/5/2025, LIBERTY BUILDING

