Question of the Week

What do you think about AI being used in the arts?

MICHELLE PAPPAS

I think we already know that it's stealing from a lot of artists' work, and artists already make so little that it's really disheartening to watch us as a society move toward a model like that.







DAWSON IRIZARRY

AI is not real art because art has to come organically. It has to come from somebody's actual mind versus, like, AI just takes everything that's out there on the internet and then just spits out something similar to it. You tell it what to make, and it spits something out, it's not real art.






ERIKA SYMONEAKO

I think that art is a form of expression, and AI is not something that is requiring expression. Because it's for us, it's a communication skill, and AI doesn't need to communicate. It's just there to assist us, so it's really pointless. It can help us to create art, but it shouldn't. It's not creating art because it's not expressing, it doesn't have the need to express that sort of thing.





TED MCDERMOTT

I think that the fact that a computer can make so much art is a good reason for humans to think about whether it's more important what you make or why you're making it.








BRIAN SIMMONS

I think it takes away from the talent of the artists. I think it's pulling from a lot of their skills, and it's giving credit to people who don't necessarily deserve it. I think that it's cool tech, but it doesn't really have room in the art industry.







1/10/25, SARANAC COMMONS
INTERVIEWS BY DORA SCOTT

