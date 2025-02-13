Question of the Week

What's your favorite high school sports memory?

SARIANA BRYEANS

One of the basketball players at my high school got his 1,000th shot. It was something that wasn't super common because I didn't go to a huge high school in Poulsbo, so it was super exciting.







OLIVER WERMUS

I played high school soccer and I was on the JV team, and we had a senior who wasn't necessarily the star player, but they let him go on to score for the last game of his high school career. Then he took his shirt off and was waving it around and got a red card and kicked off the field for it. It was such a fun moment.






RUSTY HIESTAND

I didn't play, but I went to school in a small town in Illinois [Oswego High School], and we actually went to the Rose Bowl one year, so I got to see our marching band inside the Rose Bowl Parade.

Why is that such an important memory?

It was something that brought the community together. It gave us something to rally around and enjoy together.



ELENA KRAEMER

In soccer we went all the way to state, back in California.

Why was that an important moment for you?

We were ranked very low and being able to come out on top as the underdog is very cool, and that had never happened at our high school before.




BRANNEN MORRIS

We got top five in [Georgia] in cross country.

Why was that so special to you?

Cross country was the only sport I did regularly, and I kept getting better each year until we got to that top five spot.






INTERVIEWS BY COLTON RASANEN
2/7/2025, INDABA COFFEE ROASTERS MONROE
