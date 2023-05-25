NEWS BRIEFS: Spokane swaps out its largest sewage pipe without creating a wastewater waterfall, and more.

click to enlarge Workers replace the 70-year-old sewage pipe. |City of spokane photo

In the time it takes for the Earth to spin just about once, workers replaced a 70-year-old pipe carrying all of downtown Spokane's sewage across the river and downstream to the treatment plant. The new 5-foot-diameter pipe dangling just above the Spokane Falls is a big part of the ongoing $20 million project replacing all of the historic Post Street Bridge, which it resides under. When complete, the span will carry cars heading northbound, as well as the Centennial Trail for pedestrians and bicyclists. The bridge was originally built in 1917, but retrofitted and widened in the '30s to accommodate the 8,000 cars that crossed it daily. By the mid-1990s, state inspectors identified the bridge as one of the city's most dangerous crossings, but it wasn't until 2013 that traffic was limited to one-way before closing to cars completely in May 2019. According to the city, the bridge will reopen this fall. (NICHOLAS DESHAIS)

MAN FIGHTS TODD

The already intense drama surrounding the North Idaho College Board of Trustees took a bizarre turn last week, when Zachary Shallbetter, a graphic design teacher whose contract with NIC ended earlier this month, allegedly doused Trustee Todd Banducci with soapy water. According to documents reviewed by KREM, Shallbetter is accused of grabbing a bucket from a window cleaner a half hour after his exit interview and throwing its contents on Banducci at his office. Banducci responded by tackling his assailant and holding him to the ground. "Let me be clear: Violence and intimidation are simply not OK, not on this campus or in any setting," NIC President Nick Swayne said, according to KREM. Shallbetter is being charged with battery and destruction of property. (DANIEL WALTERS)

IN THE RED

At a midyear budget review last week, Spokane City Council Budget Director Matt Boston told council members that the city's overall expenses are projected to be $6.8 million over budget by the end of this year. He described the trend as a "red blinking screen alert" that will be "very, very difficult to reroute back into a positive direction." With the city's American Rescue Plan Funds nearly depleted, and its unallocated reserve balance in a deficit, there's no one-time pot of money to pull from to fix things, Boston said. Much of the overspending is due to personnel costs — a fact that Council member Lori Kinnear seemed conscious of as she tried to calm the nerves of any city staff listening to the meeting. "I want to make sure they don't feel threatened or panic," Kinnear said. "We're all in this together, and we're going to come up with solutions that are the least disruptive to staff." It's not her first wish, but Council member Betsy Wilkerson says yet another levy might be on the ballot this year if the city can't cut costs soon. (NATE SANFORD)