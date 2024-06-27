Take advantage of the sunshine with these three sativa strains

click to enlarge Drop the indicas in favor of strains that'll inspire you to get outside.

The sun is out first thing in the morning from the 4 o'clock hour until well past 8 pm these days. There is a lot of time that the light shines, and the outdoors are calling. Indica strains are known by their "in the couch" moniker for their propensity to keep people inside, but sativas are known to get people active and out and about. This time of year, that's exactly where you want to be. Here are three sativa-dominant strains to shop for if you want cannabis to help you get out the door this summer.

If you want to embrace a cannabis legend, look no further than Jack Herer. Named after the iconic author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes — a history of cannabis that was first published in the 1980s and updated until Herer's death in 2010 — this sativa strain should energize anyone who is an enthusiast about cannabis.

JACK HERER

A hybrid of Haze, Northern Lights and Shiva Skunk, Jack Herer is true to its namesake as a thoughtful yet uplifting sativa, which often smells of citrus with peppery notes.

BLUE DREAM

A colorful classic often called a hybrid, Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant strain that can be found on dispensary shelves around the state. Clocking in at a THC level in the upper teens to low 20% range, Blue Dream is a strong smoke with a name that belies its intensity. Sleep is not on the menu here.

Often sought after for its berry flavor, Blue Dream delivers an almost stereotypical cannabis mouthfeel. When smoked, the colorful blue accented buds have a skunky aroma with a fruity flavor, making for flower that looks, smells and tastes the part of high-quality cannabis.

SOUR DIESEL

It's hard to say whether Sour Diesel is more known for the characteristic red accents on its buds or the pungent punch of its scent, but either way this strain is a sensory sensation. A cross between Chemdawg and Super Skunk, Sour Diesel is about as typical as it gets when it comes to contemporary cannabis. It's smelly and it smokes well, and it looks like it would do both.

With caryophyllene as the dominant terpene in the chemical makeup, Sour Diesel has a gassy aroma true to its name with some spice in the mix as well. As a sativa, it will get you up and moving, and the sensory feeling of petroleum and pepper only adds to that impact. ♦