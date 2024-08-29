Two Inland Northwest universities bring cannabis education to campus

click to enlarge Leslie Douglas photo illustration Cannabis isn't just a pastime for college students anymore.

It's nearly time to turn the calendar from August to September, and back-to-school season is in full swing. When you think about returning to the classroom, cannabis is probably not something that comes to mind. But at the collegiate level in the Inland Northwest, cannabis and class can go hand in hand.

Gonzaga University and Washington State University are both on the forefront when it comes to cannabis education, though the two are approaching the subject in different ways.

As a large research institution — receiving more than $360 million in research funding annually — WSU offers students from the undergraduate to doctoral levels opportunities to research numerous topics, including cannabis.

Through WSU's Center for Cannabis Policy, Research, and Outreach, students and faculty study cannabis from multiple angles, from health and public policy to economics and agriculture. Faculty and staff who have helped lead cannabis research programs at WSU come from all corners of the school's campuses, from the college of communication to the college of medicine and everywhere in between.

This breadth of inquiry has led to a prolific amount of new knowledge emanating from Pullman. This year alone, this very Green Zone section has reported on two new cannabis studies from WSU, most recently just two weeks ago.

While WSU is pushing our understanding of cannabis forward, Gonzaga is instead focusing on teaching what is already known.

Gonzaga's Center for Lifelong Learning offers a pair of certificate courses geared toward people working in cannabis and adjacent industries.

One course is focused on health care and medicine and explores how cannabis can be integrated into a holistic approach to health and well-being. The other looks into the business side of the cannabis industry, educating students on aspects such as compliance and risk management.

Gonzaga began offering these courses last year in an effort to bridge a gap between the rapidly expanding industry and the educational offerings for those looking to work or already working in it.

The courses are offered under a partnership between Gonzaga and cannabis education provider Green Flower, which offers these programs through 29 universities across the country, from massive public institutions like the University of Arizona down to small private schools like Bellarmine University.

Gonzaga's online-only cannabis courses are open to the general public aged 18 or over. Each of the six-month certification programs costs $499 per month, or $2,750 if prepaid in full. The courses are not eligible for federal financial aid.

Classes begin Sept. 9, with registration open through that date.