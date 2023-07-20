Washington state is in a drought. Plus, Spokane loses another top official after misconduct allegations; and the city plans to install 20 speed cameras.

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Expect smoke this summer.

Washington issued a statewide drought advisory this month, after many areas entered moderate to severe drought conditions. Spokane, Pend Oreille, Whitman, Garfield, Asotin, Columbia and Walla Walla counties are all in drought after the hottest May on record and a warmer, drier start to summer. Some water users are not able to draw water from the Little Spokane, Walla Walla, Wenatchee or Yakima rivers, or several other watersheds. The Spokane River is currently running at less than half the streamflow that is typically seen this time of year. "As we head into the hottest weeks of the summer, we want people to use water wisely and to be aware of our water supply situation," says Jeff Marti, water resources planner for the state Department of Ecology. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

PERKINS OUT

There's more staff turnover at Spokane City Hall after City Administrator Johnnie Perkins abruptly resigned last week amid allegations that he'd violated the city's sexual harassment policy. On Friday, Mayor Nadine Woodward applauded the "courage of city employees who came forward" to report their concerns with Perkins' behavior. Woodward said the concerns involved Perkins sharing "intimate details" with city employees about a relationship he was involved in. Perkins was placed on administrative leave in June shortly after employees reported their concerns, and a human resources investigation began. Woodward described his behavior as "unacceptable," but wouldn't give further specifics about the allegations. She added that a copy of the report will be released when it's complete. Garrett Jones, director of Spokane Parks and Recreation, is taking Perkins' place through the end of the year. Perkins has "categorically denied" the allegations, according to his attorney. (NATE SANFORD)

SLOW DOWN

Speeding in Spokane might get pricier. On Monday, City Council members voted to allow speed enforcement cameras to operate near parks and hospitals. Previously, such cameras were limited to school zones. But changes in Washington law last year expanded the places where cities can operate them. Unlike school cameras, which only operatue during school hours, the cameras near parks and hospitals will be on 24/7. Drivers will get flagged if they go more than 8 mph over the speed limit. Council President Lori Kinnear, who co-sponsored the ordinance, says the change will likely lead to 20 new cameras throughout the city some time next year. Half the revenue they generate will go to the state, and the other half will go to the city's traffic calming fund, which is typically used for street projects aimed at slowing motorists down, which is important considering the steep rise in pedestrian deaths. (As we reported in the cover story, "Reclaiming the Streets," April 27, 2023.) Council members recently voted to allow some of the traffic calming money to go towards overtime for police doing traffic enforcement. (NATE SANFORD)