When it comes to infused beverages, these days there's an option for everyone

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Ray's Lemonade and Vice Cola are just some of the cannabis drinks available.

Dry January may be coming to a close, but that doesn't mean the time for alcohol alternatives has to end as well. Cannabis infused beverages are a great way to sip yourself a buzz without turning to booze.

From the corner store to your kitchen and even online, these days there are more options for THC tonics than ever before.

BUY IN BULK

Cannabis beverages have been around since the early days of Washington's legal market back in 2014, but the category has seen an explosion in the years since the federal 2018 Farm Bill which legalized hemp across the country.

Recent years have brought a new wave of infused beverages, not from the type of cannabis we typically think of, but rather hemp-derived ones. Because these producers source their THC from hemp, they can circumvent the state-licenced dispensary system. These drinks can be purchased online and shipped straight to your door.

Brands like Cycling Frog and Wynk specialize in six-packs of sessionable seltzers. With THC contents as low as 2.5 milligrams per can, well below the common range of 10 to 100 milligrams available in stores, they're great for people looking to have a few drinks over a night and dial in the perfect high.

SHOP LOCAL

Dispensaries around the region carry a variety of infused beverages from producers around the state. From high-potency shooters with 100 milligrams of THC in a 2.5-ounce container to single-serving 12-ouncers with 10 milligrams per container, and everything in between, the neighborhood dispensary will have at least a handful of options and flavors to satisfy your craving.

Whether you opt for the lower end of the potency range or go for the top, these products are typically made to be consumed straight from the bottle.

GET CREATIVE

You don't have to be a cannabis chef or a mocktail mixologist to whip up your own refreshing infused tonic.

The edible category is dominated by ready-to-consume products like brownies, gummies and drinks, but dig deeper on the shelves and you'll find a number of individual ingredients as well. Spokane's Grow Op Farms produces a line of infused sugars, with varieties from plain to pumpkin spice, that can be easily mixed into any beverage without tainting it with cannabis flavor.

There are also numerous simple syrups available, as well as tinctures if you're looking to add some grassy tones to your mocktail recipe.