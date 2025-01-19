Dropping In, Taphouse Edition

A lot of folks remember the day that the No-Li Mountain Taphouse went flying.

It was the early fall of 2023, and Mt. Spokane crews spontaneously took advantage of a helicopter that happened to be working in the area. With the container bar dangling on a harness far beneath it, the chopper moved the popular hangout from Lodge 2, which sits low on the mountain, to the top of Parkway Express just above the Terrain Park.

Mt. Spokane and No-Li both shared a video of the airlift on their Facebook and Instagram feeds.

“It went nuts on social media,” says No-Li founder and owner John Bryant. “It was like one of those timber races on the Discovery Channel. People loved it because their brewery was being carried through the air above Mt. Spokane.”

Even before it took to the sky, the Mountain Taphouse was a hit. Wrapped in the familiar logo of No-Li’s Cascade Fog Hazy IPA, it naturally caught the eye of skiers and snowboarders who were looking for a place to chill between runs. That’s exactly what the team at Mt. Spokane had envisioned when they approached No-Li with the idea of being the pop-up bar’s permanent tenant.

“No-Li has always been a great mountain partner,” says the resort’s head of marketing, Jodi Kayler. “Their emphasis on community is apparent, and they have a reputation for being approachable and easy to work with. Plus, they have awesome beer!”

For John’s son, Jack, the partnership was the realization of multiple ambitions. He remembers skiing on Mt. Spokane in high school and wanting to be more involved with such a community fixture.

“I always thought it would be super cool if we were able to be a part of the mountain in some way,” Jack says. “It’s part of the culture and the fabric of the city, just like we want No-Li to be.”

The change in elevation has made a great thing even better. Its current location has turned the Mountain Taphouse into a destination in its own right, thanks to stunning views, convenient access from a nearby tow lift and a prime spot next to a heated yurt.

“We’ve put a huge focus on having the best terrain park in the region,” says Kayler. “And the Taphouse really just ties it all together.”

