Poppopalooza fest memorializes Poppo the poodle, a local pup who starred in many short parody films

click to enlarge Courtesy of Danny Anderson A collection of Poppo's film posters.

click to enlarge Danny Anderson Poppo and his owner Danny Anderson.

stars have called Spokane home at some point.Bing Crosby lived here for a good chunk of his life until he left Spokane for bigger things in a bigger city. Same goes withs Sydney Sweeney, Broadway's Sophia Anne Caruso and even Hilary Swank, who lived in the Lilac City for a short stint during childhood.There's only one local film star who lived in Spokane for the entire length of their career: Poppo.Poppo isn't your ordinary movie star. Poppo walked on four legs and never had a speaking part in his films, but he stole the hearts of plenty of locals through his roles in parody films created by his owner, Danny Anderson, for Spokane's 50 Hour Slam Film Festival.Last month, Poppo passed away at the age of 14 and Anderson knew that he had to throw a huge party to commemorate the little dog with a big impact.That's why this Friday Anderson is holding Poppopalooza, a free screening of all of Poppo's films, at the Magic Lantern Theatre, where Poppo's friends, family and fans will be able to celebrate his life and local film career.and Anderson was his loving owner since day one.Anderson, an actor himself in local theater productions with Stage Left Theater, as well as shows and movies filming in the area, set Poppo up for a life in the spotlight.The pup's 2010 film debut was a parody of the popular film franchise"Initially the 50 Hour Slam was set up to train small filmmakers," Anderson says. "So, in the beginning of the Slam, the films weren't the best. They were pretty bad. The first film was satirizing that concept. We made an intentionally bad movie starring Poppo called."The movie garnered laughs at the final screenings of the 50 hour Slam, so Anderson and his creative partner Aaron Fink decided to continue making parodies starring Poppo.The next year, the pair made a parody ofcalledand the year after that they made"It became a thing," Anderson says. "Somehow — every year — we would sneak into the top 15 finalists just because it was funny. All of the other films were so deserving and we just continued to do this same kind of dumb formula where it's Poppo starring in the popular movie of that year."Since then, Poppo also starred inand plenty more."We started to weave in similar themes and running jokes," Anderson says. "Poppopalooza will be the first time all of the Poppo films have been show in a master cut, so people will be able to catch all of the bits and running jokes this time around."Along with the screening, Anderson plans on having a red carpet, temporary tattoos of Poppo's paw print and some guest speakers who knew Poppo best."Poppo was just the best," Anderson says. "He was really small. Four pounds and mostly all hair. He had super long legs like an AT-AT fromandwas super social. Everyone who met him loved him."Whether you're a longtime Poppo lover or have never heard about the little black dog until now, Poppopalooza aims to be a loving environment for anyone who has ever lost a pet."It's just for the love of the paw," Anderson says. "And for the love of the Poppo."