The 10 biggest video games still coming in 2023

The Assassin's Creed franchise returns to its roots with Assassin's Creed Mirage.

This has already been one of the most exciting years for video game fans since... well... ever. With new entries in hit franchises like The Legend of Zelda, Final Fantasy, Diablo, Resident Evil, and Street Fighter, there's been no shortage of fantastic new releases to play. And as we head into fall — which in the video game industry begins as we turn the calendar to September — there's still a ton on the horizon for players on all consoles to anticipate. Here are the 10 biggest games still on the way in 2023.

SEPT. 6

STARFIELD

Xbox Series X|S, PC

Starfield is the next game from Bethesda Game Studios, the developer that brought us beloved RPGs like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 3. Starfield marks the studio's first original universe in over 25 years, and it's certainly set to be a big one, as the sci-fi game will feature over 1,000 planets to explore.

SEPT. 19

MORTAL KOMBAT 1

PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Mortal Kombat 1 is resetting the Mortal Kombat universe, but don't worry — all of the bone-crushing and spine-ripping action is still here. The 30-year-old fighting game series made a name for itself with unmatched video game violence, and Mortal Kombat 1 should certainly live up to that legacy.

OCT. 5

ASSASSIN'S CREED MIRAGE

PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

After three entries that took the franchise in a bigger, more RPG-focused direction, Assassin's Creed Mirage marks a return to the franchise's stealth action roots. Set in Baghdad, Mirage is said to only take around 20 hours to complete (instead of the 100+ some RPGs require these days), which puts it in line with the earlier entries in the series.

OCT. 10

FORZA MOTORSPORT

Xbox Series X|S, PC

Since the Xbox Series X launched back in 2020, fans have been waiting for a true graphical showcase of what the new machine can do. Forza Motorsport appears to be that showcase. The new entry in Microsoft's long-running racing simulator series will feature hundreds of cars for players to collect and race.

OCT. 17

SONIC SUPERSTARS

PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Sonic the Hedgehog is also returning to his roots this fall in Sonic Superstars, a brand-new 2D platformer in the style of the original Sonic games from the 1990s. But this time, up to three friends can join the fun in four-player local multiplayer, making this one of the best family games of the fall season.

OCT. 20

MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2

PS5

You can never get enough Spider-Man, and you'll be seeing double this October when Spider-Man 2 hits PlayStation 5. The sequel to Insomniac Games' Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales will have players control both Peter Parker and Miles Morales to take on one of the most iconic Spidey villains — Venom.

OCT. 20

SUPER MARIO BROS. WONDER

Nintendo Switch

Sonic and Mario are going head-to-head once again, as Super Mario Bros. Wonder launches just three days after Sonic Superstars. Wonder is the first new mainline 2D Super Mario game in over a decade, and it will feature four-player local multiplayer. But most importantly, Mario can turn into an elephant now!

NOV. 10

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE III

PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

What's a fall video game release calendar without a new Call of Duty? This year's entry into the enduring first-person shooter franchise is Modern Warfare III, the second sequel to the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot. Naming confusion aside, competitive hotshots from around the globe know what they're getting with the annual Call of Duty release.

NOV. 17

SUPER MARIO RPG

Nintendo Switch

Over 25 years since its original release, Super Mario RPG is getting a full-blown current gen remake. This joint effort between Nintendo and Square marks a lot of firsts for the iconic plumber — including the first time he's teamed up with archnemesis Bowser. Mario RPG also has a more fleshed-out story than we're used to seeing in Super Mario games, which you can experience with updated visuals when the remake drops this November.

DEC. 7

AVATAR: FRONTIERS OF PANDORA

PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

If you're a fan of the wildly popular Avatar movies, you may want to check out Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which will set players loose on the wild world of Pandora. The first-person action-adventure will tell a different story from the movies, centering on a new Na'vi character who defends the planet from human invaders. Considering the CGI-heavy movies are often compared to video games, it seems like a near-perfect fit. ♦