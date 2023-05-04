What's Love Got to Do with It? adds genuine cross-cultural heart to typical rom-com formula

By

click to enlarge What's Love Got to Do with It? adds genuine cross-cultural heart to typical rom-com formula
Just kiss already, you fools!

What's love got to do with it? You may be unsurprised to learn that a romantic comedy that poses such a question upfront will also answer it... and that the answer will turn out to be exactly what you suspect it will.

It is a truth universally acknowledged, of course, that a lighthearted movie about romance with two appealing and charismatic people — who are definitely not a couple in spite of their obvious attraction to each other — not only will inevitably fail to surprise you, but that the lack of surprise is a feature, not a bug. These movies are built around a will they/won't they pseudosuspense that dare not overtly concede the certainty of a happily-ever-after, yet also dare not deny the audience such an ending.

The only question, then, with a movie like What's Love Got to Do with It? is this: Do we care? Do we like these people enough to get swept up in their temporary troubles and buy in to their obliviousness toward the perfect-for-them person right in front of them until they overcome that big ol' blind spot?

And the answer to that question in this case? Absolutely. The congenial thirtysomething Londoner not-couple here are Zoe (Lily James), a documentary filmmaker whose love life is a bit of a mess but she's happy being single anyway, and her childhood friend Kazim (Shazad Latif), a doctor who is letting his Pakistani-immigrant parents find him a bride.

Perhaps the best measure of a romantic comedy is whether you like the destined-for-each-other partners not only when they are sparking off each other but also when they're not even in the same scene. Zoe and Kazim? They are delightful together and separately. What's Love fits into the crowd-pleasing cinematic tradition of films where you don't even care what the beautiful, charming people onscreen are doing, as long as you get to spend time with them.

There's plenty more to recommend about What's Love, however. It showcases a more diverse London than we usually see in mainstream films (though that's beginning to change — see the just released Polite Society and Rye Lane) and it's a companionable multiculturalism on display, one that recognizes that much more unites us across religious and ethnic lines than divides us. Kazim has not agreed to an arranged marriage, but an "assisted" one. It's about getting some help meeting other marriage-minded people, definitely not about forcing anyone to do anything. We all know that it's tough to meet someone special no matter how you go about it. Zoe certainly does.

But the film also doesn't downplay the bigotry that still exists even in liberal London. When speaking about the next door neighbor address of their family homes, Kazim informs Zoe, "There's an entire continent between number 49 and 47." But mostly there's lots of cheerful cultural melting pot: Kazim's just-married brother, Farooq (Mim Shaikh), met his new wife, Yasmin (Iman Boujelouah), when they bonded over a discussion of how Islamic ideals are reflected in Harry Potter.

The film's depiction of Zoe's casually racist mom, Cath, might be seen as a downplaying of bigotry as something goofily endearing (especially since she's played by the goofily endearing Emma Thompson), but she is more a rather accurate portrait of offhand, almost performative narrowmindedness that is more tolerant than it realizes. That sounds unfortunate, but maybe it's hopeful? Like, maybe, scratch the surface of some racists, and there's actually a decent person to found underneath and coaxed out?

Is What's Love Got to Do with It? a slice of Asian experience through Zoe's white lens? A bit... though scriptwriter Jemima Khan, a journalist and film producer making her feature-screenplay debut, does sneak in a joke about that. But director Shekhar Kapur — in a departure from his previous films, such as the sweeping Cate Blanchett-led historic epics Elizabeth and Elizabeth: The Golden Age — brings grounded authenticity to a tale that is, ultimately, about navigating old and deeply valued traditions through the modern world. Kapur shepherds What's Love to where it's going gently, with genuine smarts and real sentiment. ♦

Three and a Half Stars WHAT'S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT?
Rated PG-13
Directed by Shekhar Kapur
Starring Lily James, Shazad Latif, Emma Thompson

The original print version of this article was headlined "Next Door But Worlds Apart"

Tags

Latest in Movie Reviews

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 gives Marvel's intergalactic champions a fond farewell

By Josh Bell

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 gives Marvel's intergalactic champions a fond farewell

Classic coming-of-age novel Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret gets the stellar adaptation it deserves

By Josh Bell

Classic coming-of-age novel Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret gets the stellar adaptation it deserves

Though it's slow to let all its players in on the fun and not as audacious as it could have been, Sisu keeps pushing to new heights of bloody fun

By Chase Hutchinson

Though it's slow to let all its players in on the fun and not as audacious as it could have been, Sisu keeps pushing to new heights of bloody fun

Guy Ritchie turns the action movie The Covenant into a dull military tribute

By Josh Bell

Guy Ritchie turns the action movie The Covenant into a dull military tribute
More »
More Movie Reviews
All Screen

Trending in the Alternative Press

Things To Do

Harry Potter Film Concert Series: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Harry Potter Film Concert Series: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

Fri., May 5, 8 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Maryann Johanson

Maryann Johanson

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • May 4-10, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation