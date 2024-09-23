Annual Manual 2024: Explore the Inland Northwest

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo

Think about the last time you went on a trip, whether halfway around the globe or just an hour or two away by car. Chances are you were eager to explore your temporary new surroundings as much as possible, from sampling local specialty foods and drinks to getting out and about in nature. Maybe you went to a lively community festival or made time to visit a quirky landmark. Certainly you took tons of photos to capture as many memories as possible.

click to enlarge Don Hamilton photo Annual Manual editor Chey Scott

Now think about the last time you stepped outside your own front door with the express intent of exploring the countless opportunities just a few minutes or miles away. Local restaurants and shops. Hiking trails and campsites. Sporting events and concerts.

We're truly spoiled for choice here in the Inland Northwest, so why not try to experience everyday life at home with more of that tourist mindset?

At the Inlander, we write about all of the above every week in our weekly edition — and right here in our 244-page Annual Manual. In the pages to come, we promise there's tons to see, hear, taste and do around the Inland Northwest, from the rolling hills of the Palouse to the towering peaks to the north and everywhere in between.

Don't put off heading out to a Spokane Velocity or Zephyr soccer match at ONE Spokane Stadium or checking out a new place to eat, like French fare at Lorén or Afghan cuisine at Emran. Get tickets to a touring Broadway show like Beetlejuice, or get outside your comfort zone and try a local escape room like Think Tank. Read all about these and more here in the 2024-25 Annual Manual.

Go ahead: It's OK to act like a tourist in your own town for a while.

— Chey Scott, Annual Manual Editor