From looking a lot like the Alps to having authentic Swiss raclettes on offer, British Columbia's Panorama is more than a great ski getaway

click to enlarge John Grollmus photo The view from Panorama's Elkhorn Cabin earlier this season.

Snow riders of the Inland Northwest, I'd like to suggest something radical. I'd like to suggest something you almost certainly won't believe to begin with, but you absolutely should accept. I'd like to suggest that the next B.C. ski resort you should visit isn't one you hear that much about. It might not be the most hyped up (although it should be). It might not have the most vertical (although it's certainly up there). It might not host the next Freeride competition (although it certainly could). But what it does have might just make you fall in love. It's so fully stuffed to the brim with endless and epic views that it's hard to imagine the founders had to debate too much about it before settling on its utterly appropriate name: Panorama.



I've been making the not-so-lengthy trek to Panorama for years and have never been disappointed. I've often heard that the skiing isn't great due to its relatively low average annual snowfall. However, due to its state-of-the-art and quite expansive snowmaking system, combined with mostly north-facing slopes, it always seems they have more than enough of the glorious white stuff.

Earlier this season I enjoyed skiing every one of Panorama's 2,975 acres at a time when everywhere around the Inland Northwest was barely open. I guess the old adage often repeated among skiers is true: "You don't know until you go."

On this most recent trip, I even converted a longtime skier friend who'd always maintained that Panorama just didn't have the sustained steeps he was seeking. For his first run ever at Panorama, I guided him to the very top of its 4,265 vertical feet of skiing and made him chase me down one of my favorite runs, Heli High. When he showed up at the bottom, he had a whole new attitude, stating out loud, "I had no idea."

Beyond the expansive terrain and seemingly endlessly long runs, there's another aspect to Panorama that has always drawn me in: world-class grooming. I'm not a member of some official panel that rates grooming quality or anything, but I've skied in Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Argentina and all over the good old U.S.A., and I can honestly say that the grooming at Panorama is as good as any I've seen anywhere. Certainly one of the driving forces behind the copious curtains of corduroy to be shredded here is Panorama's deep roots in the world of ski racing. Panorama held its first World Cup downhill in 1985, and several other world cup events have been held there since. In fact, each season, from early November to early December, the hill remains closed to the public and essentially becomes a private ski race training facility for teams from far and wide.



click to enlarge John Grollmus photo Cookies just taste better up this high.

FEELS LIKE 10,000

"An unbroken view of the whole region surrounding the observer," that's the Oxford English Dictionary's definition of a "panorama," and I can think of no better place to live out that definition than the Summit Hut.

With 360-degree views of dramatic snow-capped peaks and an elevation just over 8,000 feet, it's no coincidence one of the runs departing from this incredible location is named the View of 1000 Peaks. A location this deeply bathed in beauty might help explain why you can find patrons basking in the sun and splendor found on the outdoor deck no matter what the temp is. But that's no excuse not to step inside and enjoy one of the other great aspects of Panorama, the cuisine. Here at the Summit Hut, one can enjoy locally produced sausages, veggie burgers or even a salmon burger cooked on one of the most unique grills you'll ever see. Don't sleep on the creative coffees and baked goods, either.

I've always felt that there's a European vibe at Panorama, and one of the main reasons for that is probably the delicious and fun-to-eat raclette served at the Elkhorn Cabin. After all, when you find yourself midslope eating toasted bread and pickled vegetables draped in melty cheese along with dried meat and a delicious glass of wine while staring at mountains looking very much like the Alps, it's hard not to feel yourself transported halfway across the globe. Top-notch baked goods seem to be found everywhere here, and on one particularly memorable visit to the Elkhorn, my wife and I were enjoying the view from the deck when the staff brought out trays of cookies straight from the oven to cool off. Did we take the bait and have one? No. We had several.

Another European aspect found here is the way the resort village is stacked onto the hillside and is served by not just a chairlift, but also by an open-air gondola. There's something unique and special about being whisked away from a bridge spanning an icy winter creek, floating high above the village rooftops and being deposited literally at the front door of an Italian restaurant serving crisp-crusted pizzas, carpaccio, arancini and Bolognese. One final thing helping create a Euro vibe is the large number of smiling employees with accents working here from overseas. During recent visits, I've chatted with folks from Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Italy and even Belarus.

OK, so maybe world-class skiing and gourmet grazing aren't your things, well you're in luck. This place is about as full as Santa's toy sack on Christmas Eve with fun things to do. There's not only ice skating in the village, but also the Windermere Whiteway found in the nearby waterfront town of Invermere, which features the world's longest continuous skating trail at just over 18.5 miles. There are hot pools of varying temperatures to soak your sore-from-shredding bones. There's shopping of all sorts, and even a candy shack for the kiddos. There's heli-skiing, snowmobiling, tandem paragliding, fat tire biking and cross-country skiing on over 12 miles of trails — and that's just in the winter. For summer there's ATV/SXS tours, mountain biking for all skill levels, and this coming summer Panorama will unveil two new attractions: a mountain coaster, bringing more Euro vibes, and an aerial park. The resort is also located next to one of Canada's highest-ranked golf courses, Greywolf.

TREE-FRIENDLY SKIING

"Fiercely independent." If you poke around Panorama long enough, you're bound to hear this. What does it mean? I like to think of it as a reference to their ownership structure. Yes, they are a member of the IKON collective, so for those of you out there looking for yet another place to put your IKON pass to use, this is one. However, in a day and age when more and more ski areas are falling under the control of major conglomerates, Panorama remains, you guessed it, fiercely independent. In 2010, local investors bought Panorama, and it remains under local ownership today.

This local ownership group is dedicated to responsible development. The village itself has been carefully thought out and built at a slower pace. Their commitment to Project Planet leads to recycled paper products throughout mountain facilities, along with low flow faucets and toilets. Additionally, the resort has committed to helping preserve the Whitebark Pine, a tree that has been threatened by disease and beetle infestations in the interior of B.C. and Alberta. By introducing preservation techniques, such as caging the tree's cones during the summer months along with planting seedlings, ownership has proved such a strong dedication to the preservation of this essential tree that in 2023 Panorama was recognized as Canada's only Whitebark Pine-friendly lift-serviced area by the Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation.

So, let's recap. Amazing skiing with unbeatable views, gourmet dining everywhere you turn, a boatload of things to do, feeling like you're visiting Europe without getting on a plane, and local ownership dedicated to the community. Ladies and gentlemen, I sincerely hope I've convinced you to pay Panorama a visit that you will not regret. ♦

John Grollmus is a lifetime resident of the Inland Northwest, local restaurateur and backcountry ski guide. He loves all things outdoors, food of every kind and, more than almost anything, skiing. John can currently be found living with his wife and favorite human, Kim, near Hope, Idaho, and at johngrollmus.com.