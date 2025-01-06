Shop Local: Spokane Alpine Haus

click to enlarge Leslie Douglas photo

T

in the world of outdoor sports and recreation, with myriad mountains to ski and snowboard in winter, vast lakes and rivers to explore in summer, a multitude of trails to bike year-round, and Spokane Alpine Haus for everything you need to get out and enjoy whatever the season.

Spokane Alpine Haus opened in 1976 on the South Hill and was purchased by Drew and Rachel Harding in 2015. The pair recently expanded the business, opening a second location right by Audubon Park last October.

Drew Harding says the store serves as a full-service ski and snowboard shop through the winter, then shifts gears in spring to become a full-service bike shop before adding summer water sports to its lineup as well.

click to enlarge Leslie Douglas photo Drew and Rachel Harding opened a second location of Spokane Alpine Haus near Audubon Park.

One of Spokane Alpine Haus' main focuses is to ensure that everyone's gear fits comfortably and correctly, and that they can help people find the right gear for their adventures.

"I know sometimes skiing and snowboarding or even biking can be intimidating to people in terms of what is the right gear and what fits the needs for what they're trying to accomplish," Harding says. "Our goal is to ask a bunch of questions, figure out what they need and make their experience a little bit better."

Harding adds that Spokane Alpine Haus specializes in boot fittings, ensuring that a number of their employees are well trained to offer those services.

"We send more people to after-hours training, different certifications that are offered in our industry, so we have probably one of the highest levels of certification between the majority of our boot fitters," he says. "I think that right there kind of sets us apart from a lot of different shops and general retailers."

Spokane Alpine Haus also has a boot lease program for families and growing kids, which costs $160 per year for the full package.

"I know a lot of parents will try to buy for their kids so they can get a couple of years out of the gear, but sometimes it's a little too big for year one and then maybe it's a little too small for year two," Harding says. "With our lease program, we just ensure that the kids get a good fit now, that it's safe, it's comfortable, and they have a good experience."

In early March, Spokane Alpine Haus will be holding a demo at Mount Spokane to sell next year's skiing and snowboarding gear from the brands they carry, with the proceeds going to Mount Spokane's adaptive ski Powder Hounds Program. More information on the event can be found on Spokane Alpine Haus' social media.

"Our goal at the Alpine Haus is to make sure people have a good experience, they get great service, and that they get the products that they need to help them get out and have fun," says Harding.

More to Check Out

3 CRAFT CHICKS

13106 W. Sunset Hwy., Airway Heights

If you're an avid crafter or just want to try something new, 3 Craft Chicks' wide selection of crafting tools and kits can set you up for a fun crafting extravaganza. They carry a bunch of scrapbooking supplies from brands like Doodlebug, Simple Stories, Graphic 45 and more. They hold a number of classes and retreats for various scrapbooking designs, and they have a Super Scrapbook monthly subscription in which members receive scrapbook kits. For more information about upcoming events, visit their Facebook page or website 3craftchicks.com.

RIVER RIDGE HARDWARE

2803 W. Garland Ave.

Since opening in the 1950s, River Ridge Hardware has served as a staple local hardware shop in Spokane. Not only does the store have a plethora of tools and gadgets for many of your projects, it has some fun tidbits as well as housing a framing shop called Frame It Today. Additionally, you can stop at River Ridge Hardware to get plants for your garden and other outdoor essentials at their garden center. "Our tagline is neighbors helping neighbors," says owner Larry Myers, who bought the store in 2017. "All my guys go above and beyond in terms of helping somebody put something together, whether it's showing somebody how to rewire a lamp or helping them with their projects."

click to enlarge Hector Aizon for Fern Plant Shop photo

FERN PLANT SHOP

1526 W. Riverside Ave. and 211 E. Lakeside Ave., Coeur d'Alene

Fern Plant Shop carries a range of common houseplants perfect to liven up your home, as well as numerous exotic finds that will add a fun flair to your plant collection. "Our mission at Fern has always been to enchant you with the magic of plants," co-owner Alex Ekins says. Throughout the store, you'll be greeted by an assortment of terrariums and kokedama (a Japanese method of growing plants in ball of soil), as well as a variety of pots, home decor and even jewelry. With a goal of helping people keep their plants flourishing, Fern Plant Shop also offers transplanting services, and their staff can help customers understand every nuance of the plants they're caring for or purchasing. For more information, visit fernplantshop.com.