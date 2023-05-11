Indaba let us explore the world of coffee with them — here's what we came up with

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photos Try the latte we dreamed up with Indaba for yourself!

When meeting someone for the first time or reconnecting with long-lost friends, coffee is often at the center of the encounter.

The phrase "we should grab a coffee" is a phrase I use, perhaps too much as a 20-something living in Spokane, but I just can't help it. Spokane is home to so many incredible coffee shops that it's almost impossible to be un-caffeinated.

"When I moved here I found out about Indaba through a friend," says Delaney Rollins, who manages Indaba's five locations. "I had experience from working at a specialty coffee shop on the west side, and I just fell in love with what Indaba does for the community."

Her job is different every day. Some days, she's behind the counter making drinks for regular customers; other days, she's working closely with Indaba owner Bobby Enslow to create seasonal menus for the shops.

On a recent spring day, Rollins is helping me brainstorm ideas for a drink to feature on Indaba's menu as a companion to this Drink Local story. We've never met before, but starting with coffee is, of course, the most ideal beginning.

"So, how do you go about creating a drink?" I ask.

Rollins tells me that she and Enslow put out a call for suggestions to their baristas first.

"We get a ton of suggestions that way," she says. "Our baristas are always trying out new flavor combinations. They get really creative, so they submit those recipes to be considered."

The team then narrows it down to the top six or eight drinks via feedback given by baristas while trying out the recipes for themselves.

"Then we make the drinks and start tasting," Rollins says. "We consider our brand, what product we want to put out there, and what aligns with who we are as a company when we curate these menus."

"Some people like iced drinks, some like hot," she continues. "We always have one espresso-based drink, then we always have a sans-coffee option for our friends who don't drink coffee, and then we always try to have a matcha or a tea available as well."

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photos "The Inlander" latte features a double shot of Indaba's High Drive blend.

As Rollins and I talk about the drink we're creating today, we both agree that the drink should be reminiscent of summertime as we're both hoping for warmer days after the long winter.

I'm a huge coffee drinker, and I tell Rollins that I really want to create a latte of some sort as that's my go-to — an iced drink with cream or milk added to get a silky texture.

"All of our milk-based drinks start with our High Drive blend," Rollins says. "It's our most neutral blend so it really compliments a lot of flavors."

The High Drive blend, named after the scenic roadway in south Spokane, presents notes of chocolate and offers balance to the often-acidic taste associated with espresso.

I mention how I don't want the drink to be too sweet. Even though I love a sickly sweet caramel iced coffee, I know that's not everyone's cup of tea...er...coffee. I also tell Rollins that I want the drink to be unique, but not so unique that it comes off as too odd of a combination, deterring customers from ordering it.

I see the wheels turning as she's crafting the drink in her head.

"How about cardamom and orange?" Rollins says.

It's a flavor combination that I've never tried before and, admittedly, I don't think I've ever tried cardamom. The flavor profile Rollins offers up is on-brand for Indaba, with uniquely flavored drinks like the honey rose latte and the lemon vanilla latte on their current menu.

"We could use our cardamom syrup and some orange oil that we have on hand," she says. "The orange will really make that cardamom pop, I think cardamom is really underrated in coffee drinks."

I nod in agreement, and Rollins leads the way to the coffee bar — this is where the magic happens.

As we step behind the counter, the atmosphere is buzzing. Baristas are pulling shots, pouring syrups and making conversation with customers. Even with the chaos surrounding them, they keep unbelievably cool and focus on making the drinks that customers love.

Rollins grabs a 12-ounce glass and pours in all of the components of the drink we've brainstormed: cardamom syrup, one singular drop of orange oil (this stuff is powerful), a double shot of Indaba's High Drive blend and oat milk. She garnishes with an orange slice and an exaggerated dusting of cardamom.

And just like that, voila. She hands me the drink to try for myself.

Upon the first sip, the orange is at the forefront. I can smell the slice of orange, and I can taste the drop of orange oil, but after some time the warmth from the cardamom hits, complementing the bright citrus flavor. The full-bodied coffee flavor comes after, giving the drink depth and balance.

"This is when we would change things if they weren't working out," Rollins says. "If the orange isn't prominent enough, we could add another drop of the orange oil. If it's not sweet enough, we could add some simple syrup."

"If not, I think we have ourselves a winner." ♦

THE INLANDER CARDAMOM ORANGE OAT MILK LATTE

Cardamom syrup

Orange oil

Double shot of Indaba's High Drive blend

Oat milk

Cardamom dust

Orange slice

Try "The Inlander" at all Indaba Coffee locations from May 11-17.