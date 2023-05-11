Brew It: Mosaic Montage hazy IPA

click to enlarge Derek Harrison photo

Uprise Brewing's head brewer Riley Elmer developed a homebrew-scale recipe using the same ingredients and techniques we used in our collaboration beer. You can try Mosaic Montage on tap at Uprise starting Friday, May 12, then brew it for yourself.

Batch Size: 5 gallons

Brewhouse efficiency: 72%

OG: 1.063

FG: 1.012

ABV: 6.8%

click to enlarge Derek Harrison photo

MALT/GRAIN BILL

7.5 lb Pilsner

3 lb Pale Wheat (ideally 2°L or lower)

1.5 lb Flaked Oats

HOPS SCHEDULE

1 oz Mosaic at whirlpool

6 g (6 ml) Mosaic Incognito (or 1 oz Mosaic pellets as substitute) at whirlpool

5 oz Mosaic at dry hop

2.5 oz Mosaic Cryo (or 5 oz Mosaic pellets as substitute) at dry hop

YEAST

Imperial Barbarian or Omega OYL-052 DIPA ALE

DIRECTIONS

Mill the grains and mash at 158 degrees Fahrenheit for 60 minutes. Recirculate until runnings are clear, then run off into kettle. Sparge and top up as necessary to get 6 gallons of wort. Boil wort for 65 minutes. After the boil, do a whirlpool step and add whirlpool hops. Let whirlpool rest for at least 30 minutes before cooling. Cool wort to 68 degrees, transfer to fermentation vessel and aerate wort. Pitch yeast and ferment at 68 degrees. Add dry hops at 1.020 and let ferment until fully attenuated. Once VDKs are not present, crash and rack off yeast. Optionally fine beer and allow to condition for 5 days. Carbonate to 2.7 volumes and package beer.

BREWER'S NOTES

If you can source rice hulls, it really helps the lauter when brewing with flaked oats. Use .5 to 1 pounds of hulls in the mash. If you are brewing with filtered tap water, preboil water for 20 minutes before brewing. This will soften the water and enhance a fuller mouthfeel. Additionally, we target a 3:2 chloride to sulfate ratio for our water profile. Make sure to test for vicinal diketones (VDK) and let your beer ferment fully. Longer conditioning times for this beer will really help. ♦