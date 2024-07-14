NoLL at River District: a budding riverside district for shopping, eating, recreating and more

NoLL — short for North of Liberty Lake — is one of the area’s newest business districts. Situated just off I-90, it runs along the banks of the Spokane River for roughly 2 miles, making for a rare mix of accessibility, natural beauty and variety of things to do.

The emerging district already offers a satisfying mix of food and drink options. Some of the early cornerstones of NoLL’s growing culinary scene include 3 Ninjas, TT’s Old Iron Brewery and BBQ, Sweet Annie’s Artisan Creamery as well as Versalia Pizza. You can also pamper yourself with services from Maverick’s Barbershop and Tried & True Loft, a hair salon. Among the newer additions are Emrys Beer & Mead Works.

But restaurants, taprooms and ice cream shops certainly aren’t the only draw. NoLL’s immediate surroundings are rich in recreational amenities and green spaces that are ideal for families and groups craving a laid-back day out. The Centennial Trail borders the district to the north, and adjacent Orchard Park has multiple sports courts and a splash pad. There’s even a spot called The Farm, where you’ll find a community garden, a greenhouse and a small farm stand.

“What we want this to be is more of an entertainment-type district,” says Joe Frank, president and CEO of Greenstone, the developer behind NoLL. “That’s why we’re focusing on local businesses and services that can all kind of create an experience for you. So you can park, stroll along the walking loop, get lunch, walk down and enjoy the river, and just spend some time.”

Another great thing about this walkable, mixed-use district? As NoLL grows, don’t be surprised to find new amenities and gathering places each time you visit.

A Day Out at NoLL

• Visit the Welcome Center and ask for directions to the small beach along the Spokane River.

• Sample one of the many hearty dishes on the all-new breakfast menu at 3 Ninjas. (Insider tip: Their Mexican-style chilaquiles use their homemade tortilla chips and sauce.)• Grab a single-origin house-roasted coffee at New Love Coffee.• Hop on the walking trail, stopping at green spaces along the loop.• For lunch, Versalia’s pizza is perfect, followed by some scoops at Sweet Annie’s for dessert.• Relax for the rest of the afternoon with local craft brews and mead at Emry’s.