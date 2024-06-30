Walker’s Furniture: Family-owned for more than 44 years

Since its inception, Walker’s Furniture and Mattress has aimed to offer high-quality furniture and mattresses at affordable prices while actively giving back to the community. With an extensive in-stock selection of furniture for every room, shoppers can find unique items like Amish furniture, Aireloom mattresses, and Italian leather pieces, all designed to provide long-lasting quality and style.

Originally a local store in Spokane, Walker’s has expanded to 13 locations across Washington, Idaho, and Oregon, yet it remains a family-owned business. “Our goal has always been to provide the best quality at the best possible price,” says John Proffitt, Director of Quality Assurance.

The Walker’s Cares program reflects the company’s commitment to community support, a core value for founder Mark Walker. A portion of all mattress sales is donated to charities, with each charity chosen by each individual store. Recently, Walker’s has partnered with local athletes to spotlight the efforts of these local charities. “Mark started this business to support his community,” says Proffitt. “He believed a furniture company could make a significant impact, and we’ve received tremendous community support over the years.”

Despite challenges such as inflation following the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is dedicated to keeping prices reasonable. “We’ve been aggressively seeking ways to reduce prices and combat inflation,” says Proffitt. “Our aim is always to offer the best quality at the best prices.”

More Reasons to Shop at Walker’s

• Purchases of mattresses over $999 include Free Delivery and up to a $300 credit towards additional furniture.

• Financing options are available for many purchases.

• June-July, Walker’s will celebrate its 44th anniversary with special deals and sales. Keep an eye out for these exciting offers.