WSU studies controversial racehorse drug furosemide and the potential of protecting horses

click to enlarge WSU studies controversial racehorse drug furosemide and the potential of protecting horses
WSU photo
Equine veterinarian Warwick Bayly is heading up WSU's research into a drug to protect racehorses from a serious lung disease.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) has approved funding for three 18-month-long studies on the use of furosemide, also widely known as Lasix, on racehorses. Washington State University received more than $370,000 to study the drug's impact on exercise-induced pulmonary hemorrhaging (EIPH) in racehorses.

Furosemide is a diuretic that reduces the severity of EIPH, which causes horses to bleed in their lungs when galloping at high speed. Racehorses' careers can be limited if this bleeding becomes too severe. Though usage waivers are given as research is being conducted, most major events, including the Kentucky Derby, ban race-day use of furosemide. EIPH may also affect horses that participate in barrel races, as well as hunter jumpers and other equine sports.

WSU's research into furosemide is led by Warwick Bayly, an equine veterinarian at WSU's Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences. Bayly and his team plan to analyze data from about 30,000 racehorses, focusing on video recordings and examinations of the horses' tracheas. They're also tracking the performance of about 2,000 horses with known levels of EIPH for the next 12 months to also assess the impact of EIPH severity on racing careers.

Additionally, the study will look at horses that raced before the furosemide ban from 2015 to 2019 and after the ban was established by HISA from 2021 to 2025.

"I don't make the rules but some people are hoping that HISA may decide to allow furosemide to be used," Bayly says. "Whether or not it will change, I don't know."

HISA will review the findings and is expected to make a decision on the use of furosemide in May 2026.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Not Horsin' Around"

Tags

The voters have chosen... and here are the winners from the Inlander's annual Cover Pet Photo contest

By Anne McGregor and Madison Pearson

The voters have chosen... and here are the winners from the Inlander's annual Cover Pet Photo contest

From Keyboard Cat to WSU's Dash, the Inland Northwest is full of famous pets

By Nate Sanford

From Keyboard Cat to WSU's Dash, the Inland Northwest is full of famous pets

A genetic mutation in dogs and cats can make some medications deadly, but WSU-developed testing helps owners know what's safe

By Victor Corral Martinez

A genetic mutation in dogs and cats can make some medications deadly, but WSU-developed testing helps owners know what's safe

Here's how local animal lovers can lend a hand

By Cassandra Benson and Madi Oswalt

Here's how local animal lovers can lend a hand
More »
More Pet Issue
All Special Guides
56th Annual Art on the Green

56th Annual Art on the Green @ North Idaho College Student Union Building

Fri., Aug. 2, 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Sat., Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Digital Edition

  • August 1- 7, 2024

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation