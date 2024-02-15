Yeah, it's been an El Niño kind of season, but the five local resorts have snow — and they plan to keep skiing as long as possible

SCHWEITZER

Conditions change quickly, like the foot of fresh snowfall atop Schweitzer Mountain earlier this month that added plenty of fresh powder. Since Schweitzer is open until April 14, the mountain is only about halfway through its season and there's plenty of snowsport left, says Taylor Prather, marketing communications manager at Schweitzer.

"Once March and April come around, skiers and riders can enjoy the feeling of having the mountain to themselves," says Prather. "Many people pack up their gear early, but some of the best days on the mountain are in the spring!"

Plus, the second half of the season is full of signature Schweitzer events, starting this President's Day weekend with twilight skiing, free live music, the "Let It Glow" parade and a fireworks show on Feb. 18.

Get geared up for next year at MegaDemo Day on March 2. You'll be able to check out next season's skis and snowboards, all while helping the Panhandle Alliance for Education. Other big events in March are Community Day on March 29, followed by the Snow Ghost Banked Slalom on March 30-31.

And no season would be complete without the Schweitzer Schpring Finale on closing weekend. The annual celebration only requires your best cardboard box racing skills, silliest costumes and heartfelt toasts to lasting winter memories. (ELIZA BILLINGHAM)



49° NORTH

It's been an unusually warm and unpredictable winter, but fortunately, that hasn't stopped 49 Degrees North from providing an exciting escape to the snowy peaks of Chewelah Peak. And thanks to the resort's focus on snowmaking in recent years, that unpredictability has been mostly mitigated.

"Snowmaking has been a huge benefit to us and our guests for better conditions, better coverage and more [snowpack] durability in these variable weather conditions," says Rick Brown, director of skier and rider services. "Honestly, the skiing and riding this season is pretty darn good.

"People are having a very good time, and we're seeing both new participants and our core skiers and snowboarders coming out," he adds.

The season is halfway through with only a few months left to shred the slopes. But Brown says that's often the best time to hit the mountain.

"The second half of a season is when things start to get really good," he says. "The views are great and the days are longer — this is the place to be."

The resort also plans a number of events, like live music in the Boomtown Bar and the upcoming Snow Moon Dinner, which promises attendees an elegant three-course meal surrounded by a collection of art from local artists.

So even if you don't plan to ride the wintry wave down the almost 90 marked trails at 49 Degrees North, it's almost guaranteed that there will be something fun waiting for you at the mountain resort. (COLTON RASANEN)

SILVER MOUNTAIN

This winter hasn't been as cold and snowy as your average winter sports enthusiast might have hoped. Yet despite the slightly underwhelming conditions, those working at Silver Mountain are committed to making the best of the remaining winter months.

"Snowfall isn't something that we can control," says Silver Mountain's marketing coordinator Gus Colburn. "But luckily we have a very dedicated group of passionate skiers who are happy to come out and enjoy the slopes no matter what the conditions are."

And to help foster a fun, enjoyable time on Silver Mountain, Colburn says the resort has a few events coming up, such as the annual Doug E. Fresh Banked Slalom on March 2. The annual snowboard-only race and fundraiser is held in memory of Fresh and all proceeds go directly toward the Doug E. Fresh Foundation.

And right after the race, Silver Mountain is throwing a Ski Bum Prom, marking the first time since 2020 that mountain guests can hit the slopes at night. There will be live music by Jamshack at Mogul's, drinks from Grand Teton Brewing and a raffle.

Overall, Colburn says the plan is to keep as much of Silver Mountain's terrain open for as long as conditions permit.

"We have some lift ticket deals coming up here pretty soon that we haven't announced yet," he says. "Keep a lookout on the Silver Mountain Facebook and website for those announcements, because they're coming soon." (SUMMER SANDSTROM)

LOOKOUT PASS

When the Inland Northwest's usual leader in total snowfall is still just shy of having 100 percent of its terrain open in the dead of winter, you can bet El Niño is to blame. Visitors have been greeted with easy trips over Fourth of July Pass and rainy weather through the Silver Valley on their way to the mountain this winter.

"Not having snow in their backyard, people don't know there's snow on the mountain," says Matt Sawyer, director of marketing and sales at Lookout Pass.

Those deceptive conditions around the low-lying areas have kept many away from the slopes, and while not ideal for the region's ski areas, it's been a bright spot in an otherwise dreary season for winter sports enthusiasts, who are finding fresh powder and smaller crowds.

To help convince more people that it is in fact winter, and there is snow on the mountain, Lookout Pass is running some deals through the rest of the season — as of now, the mountain is hoping to stay open through April 14.

Every Thursday, visitors can buy two lift tickets for $75 compared to the usual midweek adult price of $55 per ticket. And 2024-25 season passes will go on sale the first week of March and include the rest of this season at no extra cost. If your season-long allegiance lies elsewhere, bring your current and valid season pass from any other mountain and receive 50 percent off a single-day lift ticket. (WILL MAUPIN)

MT. SPOKANE

Like all mountains around the region, Mt. Spokane has had to adapt to a less-than-ideal winter snowpack, but that hasn't stopped the mountain from doing what it does best.

Mt. Spokane is the area's premier destination for night skiing, which it offers until 9 pm Wednesdays through Saturdays — closing time is 4 pm on Sundays, and the mountain is closed Monday and Tuesday to preserve and recover snowpack. Nearly a third of the mountain's runs are illuminated, providing the after-work and night owl crowds with a variety of terrain to enjoy under the stars.

The nights get even more fun on Fridays with live music at Foggy Bottom Bar in Lodge 2 from 5 to 8 pm.

Despite El Niño's best efforts to put a damper on the season, the crew at Mt. Spokane has worked to keep the mountain in prime shape for those looking to get their footing on the slopes.

"The groomers make an optimal place to learn to ski," says Jodi Kayler, assistant general manager at Mt. Spokane. "Group lessons are available every weekend, and private lessons are available most days with advance notice."

If you're eager to scratch your winter itch, the fastest way to do that is by making the 35-mile drive from downtown to the lifts at Mt. Spokane. Regardless of the weather, it will always be the closest mountain to the city. (WILL MAUPIN)