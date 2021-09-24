Local dining updates in North Idaho

Rokko's chicken teriyaki entree.

Despite several pandemic-caused closures amongst local restaurants, there's still good news in the form of several recent expansions. In addition to its Parkside Tower spot across from McEuen Park, BAKERY BY THE LAKE has added a second location at 315 E. Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive for those passing through the east side of town. The new location is on the ground floor of the newly constructed Lake Drive apartments, and the bakery's popular cinnamon rolls are still just $2 on Sundays.

Roughly a year after first opening in the Riverstone complex, BEAR PAW COOKIES recently took over the former Shenanigan's in downtown Coeur d'Alene for a second location at 312 Sherman Ave. Order a "bear bones" for your four-footed friend and treat yourself to something sweet, like the new ice cream and waffle cone cookie "taco."

Meanwhile, ROKKO'S TERIYAKI recently left Riverstone to occupy the former San Francisco Sourdough eatery (which still has a Rathdrum location) at 322 Sherman Ave. The new digs feature a blue dragon mural the entire length of the entry wall and the same Japanese homestyle "soul food" that made this eatery popular when it first debuted in the (since closed) Cheney area.

In other expansion news, GIORGI'S recently added a second location at 155 W. Neider Ave. in Coeur d'Alene, branching out from its Rathdrum headquarters to serve hearty breakfasts and burgers featuring wild game like elk. (CARRIE SCOZZARO) ♦

About The Author

Carrie Scozzaro

