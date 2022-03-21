A Path to Financial Freedom

Don't let those new year's resolutions to be a better saver and a smarter spender evaporate just yet.

Spokane's nationally known financial expert Kumiko Love, perhaps better known as The Budget Mom, is here to help with the release of her new book, My Money My Way: Taking Back Control of Your Financial Life.

While Love's collection of Budget Mom-branded products (financial planners, budget-management workbooks and more) have been helping her tens of thousands of followers for years, this new tell-all outlines in detail how to develop a lasting and successful budget-guided lifestyle.

Starting with Love's personal journey and the life-altering moments — the birth of her son, her divorce and struggling to make ends meet as a single mom — that initially set her on the path to financial freedom, My Money My Way is formatted to help individuals and families navigate a similar path to success.

The crucial key to successfully managing one's money, Love explains, is not even the money itself, but all the complex human emotions that prompt a person to spend it. After discovering this truth for herself, Love applied it to create her customizable Budget-by-Paycheck system. Using this method, she was able to pay off $77,000 of debt in less than a year, and more recently saved enough to buy a brand-new home with cash.

Through sharing her own story alongside those of Budget Mom followers from varying financial backgrounds in My Money My Way, Love dives deep into the psychology of budgeting, spending, saving and more. Whether you're saving up for a vacation, buying a house or paying off debt, the book offers helpful tips and tools for budgeters at any stage — even those who already use The Budget Mom's methods.