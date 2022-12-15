A Very Dank Holiday

Green Zone Gifts

click to enlarge A Very Dank Holiday

The holidays are upon us, and it's that special time of year when we get socked in by snow and a little time away from our responsibilities. For the purposes of this very special gift guide, that means one thing: We're dreaming of a Green Christmas.

In this oh-so-special Green Zone Gifts guide, we feature the year's hottest strains, spotlight non-cannabis gifts to get that stoner in your life, give some ideas on what to buy the cannabis-curious, and have a few tips about presents for people who just don't have time to partake like they used to. To wrap it up, we give some suggestions on how to stay entertained after you've smoked, eaten, vaped or ingested in any other safe way the reason for this season's gift guide.

So pass the dutchie from the left hand side. Don't bogart that joint, my friend, pass it along again. Because whether you celebrate Cannabismas, Chronukah, the Winter Smoke-a-Bowlstice or for any other marijuan-derful reason, it will be a very Dank Holiday Season.

— NICHOLAS DESHAIS, editor


GREEN ZONE GIFTS 2022

Related
The kids are nestled snug in their beds — time to settle down for a quick, discreet high, in style

The kids are nestled snug in their beds — time to settle down for a quick, discreet high, in style

Related
'Tis the season to shop for only the finest of cannabis strains around

'Tis the season to shop for only the finest of cannabis strains around

Related
Don't let the holidays (puff-puff) pass by the smoker in your life who already has everything

Don't let the holidays (puff-puff) pass by the smoker in your life who already has everything

Related
Sure it's been legal for a decade, but someone on your list may be interested in getting into it

Sure it's been legal for a decade, but someone on your list may be interested in getting into it

Related
Sure, get high for the holidays — then get distracted with these stoner-friendly seasonal offerings

Sure, get high for the holidays — then get distracted with these stoner-friendly seasonal offerings

Trending

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

The kids are nestled snug in their beds — time to settle down for a quick, discreet high, in style

By Will Maupin

The kids are nestled snug in their beds — time to settle down for a quick, discreet high, in style

'Tis the season to shop for only the finest of cannabis strains around

By Will Maupin

'Tis the season to shop for only the finest of cannabis strains around

Don't let the holidays (puff-puff) pass by the smoker in your life who already has everything

By Mary Stover

Don't let the holidays (puff-puff) pass by the smoker in your life who already has everything

Sure it's been legal for a decade, but someone on your list may be interested in getting into it

By Scott A. Leadingham

Sure it's been legal for a decade, but someone on your list may be interested in getting into it
More »

Latest in Green Zone

The kids are nestled snug in their beds — time to settle down for a quick, discreet high, in style

By Will Maupin

The kids are nestled snug in their beds — time to settle down for a quick, discreet high, in style

'Tis the season to shop for only the finest of cannabis strains around

By Will Maupin

'Tis the season to shop for only the finest of cannabis strains around

Don't let the holidays (puff-puff) pass by the smoker in your life who already has everything

By Mary Stover

Don't let the holidays (puff-puff) pass by the smoker in your life who already has everything

Sure it's been legal for a decade, but someone on your list may be interested in getting into it

By Scott A. Leadingham

Sure it's been legal for a decade, but someone on your list may be interested in getting into it
More »

Readers also liked…

Three cannabis products to help you maximize the season

By Will Maupin

Three cannabis products to help you maximize the season
More Green Zone
All News

Things To Do

Northwest Winterfest

Northwest Winterfest @ Spokane County Fair & Expo Center

Fridays, 5-8 p.m., Saturdays, 4-8 p.m. and Sundays, 3-6 p.m. Continues through Jan. 1

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 15-21, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation