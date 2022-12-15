The holidays are upon us, and it's that special time of year when we get socked in by snow and a little time away from our responsibilities. For the purposes of this very special gift guide, that means one thing: We're dreaming of a Green Christmas.

In this oh-so-special Green Zone Gifts guide, we feature the year's hottest strains, spotlight non-cannabis gifts to get that stoner in your life, give some ideas on what to buy the cannabis-curious, and have a few tips about presents for people who just don't have time to partake like they used to. To wrap it up, we give some suggestions on how to stay entertained after you've smoked, eaten, vaped or ingested in any other safe way the reason for this season's gift guide.

So pass the dutchie from the left hand side. Don't bogart that joint, my friend, pass it along again. Because whether you celebrate Cannabismas, Chronukah, the Winter Smoke-a-Bowlstice or for any other marijuan-derful reason, it will be a very Dank Holiday Season.

— NICHOLAS DESHAIS, editor





GREEN ZONE GIFTS 2022