Add cannabis to your evening plans this spring

It may not feel like it, with the cool and dreary weather we've been having the past month, but it is spring here in the Inland Northwest. The days are getting longer and, albeit slowly, warmer as well. Sunset times have crept past 8 pm, and they're going to keep getting later. Which means more time to be up and active after work. Those big, heavy indicas that kept you cozy on the couch through the slog of winter nights might not be the right fit for these lengthening days. With that in mind, here are three products to consider that produce a seasonally appropriate buzz for an easy, weedy spring evening.

THE GORGON BY PHAT PANDA

The Gorgon from Spokane Valley's Phat Panda line of products may be an indica, but it's not of the stereotypical "in the couch" variety. It produces indica effects like a strong body high and anxiety relief, but without the overly sedative nature typical of indica strains, which makes it perfect for unwinding after a long day of work before a soothing walk around the neighborhood. Prerolls sell for $8 at The Vault.

VAPE PENS

Getting out of the house in the evening, with cannabis, brings a need to be discreet, and vape pens are as discreet as it gets. They're a one-stop-shop that fits in your pocket, no accessories required. Because you're not carrying around flower, or combusting cannabis at any point, they're virtually odorless. Reusable pens are more environmentally conscious, and often provide users with multiple vape settings, but disposable pens have their place. If you're new to the world of vaping and don't want to invest in a method of consumption you might not enjoy, disposable pens are a cheap way to test the vape waters. Hellavated disposable vape pens sell for $30 at Greenhand.

SLOW AND STEADY EDIBLES

Edibles are fickle. They don't hit right away, but when they eventually do, they really do. Going from zero to 100 in the comfort of home is one thing, but it could easily derail an otherwise lovely spring evening out on the town. Unlike an infused candy, which gets consumed all at once, infused beverages can be sipped slowly over time. By mixing a serving, typically about 1 ounce of liquid with 10 milligrams of THC, into a larger mocktail, consumers can work on a buzz that builds gradually over time. Edibles, including beverages, are 15 percent off every Monday at Cinder. ♦