click to enlarge Young Kwak photo The Hive is an all-access opportunity for artists and art lovers alike.

If you're crawling out of the Inland Northwest's seemingly perpetual spring weather and craving some creative inspiration, you're in the right place. Living where we do, we're lucky to have a plethora of local art galleries and museums right in our backyard that celebrate Native art, traditional art, sculpture and even offer hands-on courses for the artist in all of us. So, if you're ready to jam-pack your days with all of the art you can get your hands on, take a look at these events that will have you exploring and creating all summer long.

WHAT'S BUZZIN' AT THE HIVE?

The Hive, Spokane's relatively new nontraditional public library space, is a building solely dedicated to arts education — not a book or computer in sight. From the studio spaces that the artists-in-residence occupy to the classrooms and workshops, the Hive is filled with creative energy and fosters the desire to learn.

If you're interested in dipping your toes into the world of the Hive and seeing what kind of community they've built, you'll want to drop by for an open studio tour or two this summer. With the artists-in-residence always on rotation, you'll be poised for new learning opportunities from experienced artists, makers and creators each time you visit and take a gander at what they're working on. The tours happen every Wednesday from 4-7 pm and are free to attend.

Listening to people talk about their passions can motivate and inspire the next generation of empowered creatives, so the Hive also ensures the community has the opportunity to learn from innovative artists via its artist talk series. An upcoming series highlight is Grace Athena Flott's presentation about her collaborative portrait project that features members of the burn survivor community, including Flott. Through painting and storytelling, her project celebrates the lived experiences of people with visible scarring. Flott's talk is June 22 at 6:30 pm. Visit spokanelibrary.org/thehive for more information.

TAKE A STROLL

Summer is for being outside, getting those steps in and taking in the world around you. Thankfully, art walks exist and are the perfect opportunity to walk around and get a taste of the art your community has to offer.

DOWNTOWN COEUR D'ALENE'S SECOND FRIDAY ARTWALK encourages community members to peruse local business, listen to live music and support local businesses on the second Friday of each month from 5-8 pm. MOSCOW'S THIRD THURSDAY ARTWALK features not only visual artists, but culinary, performing and literary artists in host locations throughout its downtown area every third Thursday from 4-8 pm. The rich local art scene in Sandpoint is showcased during the PEND OREILLE ARTS COUNCIL ARTWALK from June 17-Sept. 2, happening daily from 5-8 pm at participating venues. Spokane's FIRST FRIDAY ARTWALK happens each first Friday from 5-8 pm, and June's version, dubbed the Spokane Queer Artwalk, celebrates Pride Month with art by local queer artists on display at select galleries through June 30.

AT-HOME ARTIST

Art doesn't need to cost an arm and a leg to create. No canvases or acrylic paints needed for an at-home arty party. Creating a nature collage is a great way to get kids and adults alike out of the house and exploring the world around them. Step outside and gather up your supplies: leaves, flowers, pine needles, grass, etc. Next, grab your makeshift canvas — a piece of cardboard from a shoebox or even an old postcard will do — get to arranging your items on your canvas and then glue them down with good ol' Elmer's, or ModPodge for a sleeker finish.

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Gonzaga's Jundt Art Museum is free to all.

LOCAL LOUVRE

Though much smaller than Paris' most visited museum, the Jundt Art Museum is kind of like Spokane's version of the Louvre. One big difference between the Jundt and the Louvre: Admission to the Jundt will cost you absolutely nothing.

If you find yourself in the area, the Jundt on Gonzaga University's campus is a treasure trove of art and culture just waiting to be admired. Throughout the summer, the Jundt is hosting exhibitions featuring prints and paintings from its permanent collections, both in the main gallery and the Arcade Gallery. Prints in the showcase include pieces by artists such as Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol and Francisco Goya.

In addition to this best-of prints showcase, the Jundt also has a show featuring objects from its permanent collection that haven't ever been shown before. The upcoming New To You Exhibition opens Aug. 27 with over 60 works that haven't been on display since the Jundt opened in 1995. Visiting this exhibition is a great way to get to know your local art museum. Visit the Jundt Monday through Saturday, from 10 am-4 pm, all summer long.

BACK TO SCHOOL

If you're serious about this whole art thing and want to get in the middle of the action, Spokane Art School offers myriad classes for artists of various skill levels and areas of interest. Maybe start with an art history course to brush up on your knowledge and then attend a basic drawing class with local artist Tom Quinn to gain some foundational drawing skills. After that you can attempt a stop-motion animation class or even portrait drawing. Maybe you'll paint the next Mona Lisa? You'll never know unless you try. Visit spokaneartschool.net for more information. ♦