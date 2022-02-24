Black Violin brings innovation and representation to the classical music sphere

click to enlarge Wil Baptiste (left) and Kev Marcus are taking classical music to new places.

It may seem hard to believe, but it took awhile for Black Violin to realize its representational power.

The Grammy-nominated duo — composed of string-shredding virtuosos Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste — has been melding classical technique and hip-hop flair since 2004, but at the start the guys were more focused on the grind than the fact that they were outliers in their musical realm. Gaining notoriety for covering hip-hop tunes and winning over the notoriously judgey crowds for Showtime at the Apollo, they just were trying to make good money and land gigs as touring or studio violinists for the likes of Alicia Keys or Kanye West. But as their spotlight grew, changes in the people who showed up to their concerts spurned changes in their perspectives.

"As the years went on, we started seeing people bring their kids to see us," Marcus says. "[We're] seeing this section of our demographic that is basically proud of us grow substantially over the last few years. [It got us] thinking about the power of just what we do; the representation."

"I mean, we knew it, of course," he adds. "The whole schtick is we're Black guys playing violin, and no one sees that. No one approaches it the way that we do. But suddenly [you] start having kids, and you start seeing the responsibility that we have and try to use it as a mechanism of good to make sure that every time someone comes and sees the show, they understand that message. You can do anything that you want to do. And if someone tells you that you can't do it, you should probably run towards it, because that's what you're meant to do."

The group's sonic blend of string arrangements with hip-hop beats has always stood out, but it hit a new stride in 2019 with the release of Take the Stairs, earning the duo a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album (despite featuring a fair amount of vocals). Black Violin captures the elegant majesty of their namesake instruments without ever getting caught sounding too traditional in a rote, sleepy way.

Part of that just comes from the wild array of experiences Marcus and Baptiste have been able to take in over the years. How many artists who have played the Kennedy Center with the National Symphony Orchestra have also opened for Wu-Tang Clan and have had their worldview influenced by Linkin Park?

Marcus credits Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda for showing Black Violin how to behave as professional musicians. Shinoda brought the duo in to be part of his side project Fort Minor and eventually took them on a perspective-shaping world tour with Linkin Park. Citing the globetrotting run as a career highlight, Marcus says the nu-metal band went about their business in such a punctual, professional and friendly manner that it basically eliminated any chance that he and Baptiste would slack off or become egotistical a-holes.

Black Violin is currently on a massive tour, making up a boatload of dates canceled in 2020 due to COVID. The group bolstered its live performance by expanding the live band to a five-piece unit (two violins, DJ, drummer, and a new keyboardist who adds "key-bass" to get that low-end rumble) and putting together an impressive synchronized light show.

"The show feels like an arena show that we put on in a theater. It feels super big," Marcus says.

Beyond their own music, the guys have also ventured into composing for TV and film more in recent years, which allows them to stretch different creative muscles. Once they burn through tour dates stretching through May, the plan is to start working on a new album in the fall.

But as the years have shown Black Violin, the goal should be bigger than just the music. That's why they created the Black Violin Foundation three years ago — to give back even more. There are three main branches of the nonprofit: James Miles Musical Innovation grants, the Dreamer Instrumental Access Program, and Dreamer Diversity Equity and Inclusion grants. Named after the high school music teacher who fostered the duo's musical talents (getting them into summer camps, setting them up with private teachers, etc.), Marcus says the grants are meant to "connect the dots" to allow students to continue their musical education. This includes everything from paying for summer camps to getting an instrument to a child in need. The Dreamer Instrumental program partners with the Baroque Violin Shop in Cincinnati to get POC youths string instruments.

Black Violin Foundation's Dreamer Diversity Equity and Inclusion grants try to attack the root of the problem even more directly, working with schools directly to try to build inclusive orchestra programs. Sometimes it's as direct as identifying a school and just donating an entire orchestra's worth of instruments in order to start a program.

"In the string world, only 2 percent of [professional musicians] are identified as Black or [People of Color]," Marcus says. "That's the problem. So we're just trying to work kind of systemically and try to figure out ways to create more opportunity for young Black and Brown students to find a way to classical music."

One way or another, Black Violin is going to try to change the musical world for the better, be it through their energetic live shows or the unseen notes that reverberate long term. ♦

Black Violin • Thu, March 3 at 7:30 pm • $35-$58 • Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox • 1001 W. Sprague Ave. • foxtheaterspokane.org • 509-624-1200