Exploring the depths of space just got easier, local vintage print artist finds a home in Garland, and new music!

STARRY-EYED
If you've been keeping up with NASA's latest ventures, you've surely heard of the JAMES WEBB SPACE TELESCOPE. If not, all you need to know is that it's undeniably sick. The Webb is the successor of the Hubble Space Telescope, which launched in 1990. After waiting an agonizing three months for the mirrors to unfold in space and another three months for all of the other instruments to cool down and be in working order, on July 12 the first images captured by the telescope were revealed. The difference between Hubble's and Webb's images is incredible. The Webb's near-infrared and mid-infrared cameras and instruments pierce straight through clouds of cosmic dust and into faraway galaxies and binary star systems, giving us the deepest infrared views of the universe ever seen. It's truly outta this world. Get an eyeful at webbtelescope.org. (MADISON PEARSON)

WRITING ON THE WALL
If you've been following artist Chris Bovey's VINTAGE PRINT (@vintagespokane on Instagram or Facebook: vintageprint.us), you'll soon have a brick-and-mortar location to visit at 914 W. Garland Ave. After years of doing Terrain and other pop-up art shows, Bovey has consolidated his printmaking and neon sign business into new digs just doors down from Garland Theater, one of many iconic Spokane landmarks Bovey has immortalized in his trademark silkscreen prints. Although his business is not yet open to the public — Bovey's hoping for early fall — he already left his signature on the exterior in the form of a vibrant mural celebrating things we love about Spokane, from Mary Lou's Milk Bottle restaurant to a certain garbage-eating goat. (CARRIE SCOZZARO)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST
Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online July 22:

ODESZA, THE LAST GOODBYE. Washington state's premier EDM duo return with their first album in five years, and — despite the title — it's allegedly not a farewell record.

JACK WHITE, ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE. This is Jack White's second LP of 2022, following April's release of Fear of the Dawn. That might seem like overkill, but it's preferable over one way-too-long slog of an album. (Musical brevity is great, y'all!)

BEACH BUNNY, EMOTIONAL CREATURE. One of the best young indie rock bands on the planet follow up 2020's stellar Honeymoon with more sunny melodic pop tunes. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

