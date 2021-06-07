Comedian Hasan Minhaj books Spokane show in November

Comedian Hasan Minhaj, host and creator of the incisive Netflix comedy show Patriot Act, is bringing his standup tour to Spokane Nov. 16.

The former Daily Show correspondent is a first-generation American who mines his family's experiences coming to terms with life in America for big laughs, and Minhaj's ability to move from hilarious to emotional to drop-dead serious makes him one of the more interesting comics to watch these days.

Patriot Act won a Peabody Award, Emmy and Television Academy Honor during its run, and Minhaj also won a 2018 Peabody Award for his standup special Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King.


His "The King's Jester" tour will stop at the First Interstate Center for the Arts Nov. 16. Tickets are on sale via TicketsWest.com at 10 am. Ticket prices were not available as of when this was published. 

