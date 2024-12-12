Gifts for Music Lovers

Music geeks are not exactly patient people when it comes to their most beloved artists, which makes finding a perfect present for your favorite Swiftie, Deadhead, B-boy or headbanger a challenge. If there's new music from their fave, they've already got it. If there's a tour stopping nearby, tickets are already secured. For the holidays, it's better to gift them something unusual, something they'd never get for themselves or something that will help them delve ever deeper into their fandom of choice. Here are a few options:

FESTIVAL AT SANDPOINT SEASON PASS



A guarantee to expand someone's sonic horizons, this pass delivers nine concerts over two weeks in midsummer in beautiful North Idaho. While the 2025 lineup (July 24-Aug. 3) hasn't been announced, past artists include the Avett Brothers, Big Boi, Gary Clark Jr. and Maren Morris. You can always count on a wide array of genres and a stunning setting.

ROLLING STONES ORNAMENT



The Stones had a shockingly excellent tour in 2024, and their timeless rock is matched by the timelessly cool lips-and-tongue logo turned into a Christmas tree headliner by Spokane-based Old World Christmas. If Mick, Keith and Co. aren't your jam, you can find ornaments dedicated to AC/DC, Elton John and other stars.

MUSIC LESSON



Inside every fan is a wannabe musician, but sometimes taking the step to actually try an instrument is a huge barrier. Book your closet Hendrix a free music lesson, available Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at the Spokane Public Library, where they can learn guitar, bass, keyboards, ukulele or drums. Sessions are available 60 days in advance, and they go quickly.

BLUETOOTH TURNTABLE



If your music fan is a little slow on joining the vinyl resurrection, pick up a turntable with bluetooth technology, combining the vintage cool of records with the convenience of ditching the annoying yards of speaker wires. Entropy has all manner of new and used vinyl, and you can pick up an Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT turntable that easily connects to speakers and wireless headphones.

MUSIC ACTION FIGURES



Record stores obviously are built on delivering a huge array of vinyl, CD and cassette options, and both 4,000 Holes and Resurrection Records are among the area's best music purveyors. They also deliver much more, including cool collectibles ideal for giving your music lover's office or home a little extra flavor. 4,000 Holes is a go-to for all things Beatles, including a Yellow Submarine George Harrison action figure ($20) from Titan, while Resurrection Records has a series of Super7 figurines including funk master Bootsy Collins, Dio's devil mascot "Murray" and hip-hop legend KRS-One ($24).

LP SLEEVES



Help your record lover protect those precious slabs of vinyl with outer sleeves to protect the cool covers and inner sleeves that protect the actual grooves delivering the tunes. Bigfoot Records in the Garland District has several tools to care for your records in addition to an impressive amount of music in a diminutive space.

COWBELL

There are a few options for a quick, simple shift from music fan to music maker. You can gift someone a triangle. Maybe a tambourine. Perhaps a set of bongos. But as we are reminded so often, everything can use more cowbell! Get someone the gift of providing powerhouse rhythms this year.

TATTOO GIFT CARD



What better way to showcase one's undying love for an artist than by inking some song lyrics or an album image on your body forever? Sure, you might regret it later — I'm still thankful I never got that Red Hot Chili Peppers tattoo I was contemplating when I was a teenager — but if you know you're in it for the long haul and have a lifelong relationship with an artist that isn't ever going to change, I say go for it. There are plenty of local tattoo artists who can ink your favorite music fan in all the right ways. Mom's Custom Tattoo and Body Piercing even has gift cards available through their website.