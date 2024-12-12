Gifts for People with Expensive Taste

This category can be looked at in two ways. You're buying for someone with champagne tastes with the funds to match or you're trying to find a gift to match those champagne tastes with a budget better suited for beer. No matter which side you're on, local shops can help you cross the person with expensive tastes off your list. With these ideas, your giftee can look, eat and drink expensively without actually spending a lot. Or, you can go all out — and I mean all out — on something sparkly.

QUALITY MENSWEAR



"Clean shirt / New shoes / And I don't know where I am going to." For the sharp dresser in your life, there's Kings, a quality menswear store heavy on brands like Filson, Katin and Howler Bros. The store offers everything from button-ups to T-shirts and swim trunks to quality denim. A Howler Bros. tech long sleeve is $99, or consider a Filson graphic tee for $45. A pair of Mavi Mid Brushed Organic Selvedge pants runs $168, while a pair of UB201 Tapered Fit 14.5 oz Indigo Selvedge Denim from Unbranded costs $94. Kings also sells accessories like the Katin Edwin Beanie ($29) and Filson Goatskin Gloves ($150).

CHARCUTERIE BOARD



Taking a literal approach, a charcuterie board from Krafted Eats can class up any holiday gathering — perfect for the person who's seemingly always hosting some kind of party. The small ($75) is great for groups of four to six, while the medium ($105) boasts enough for eight to 10. The large ($140) will satisfy 12 or more guests. For those holiday gatherings that include the host's great aunt's second cousin, there's the "Mega Graze" ($425), a 4-foot board that feeds groups of 35 or more. There are also brunch and Bloody Mary boards (both $90-$130) for the day after the big party. Each board can be fully customized, and there are options for dietary restrictions like nut-free, gluten-free and vegetarian.

WINE CHILLER + WINE CLUB MEMBERSHIP



For the wine connoisseur in your life, give them the gift that keeps on giving: a membership to the Coeur d'Alene Cellars Wine Club. Each quarter, members receive wines from the winery's latest vintage. Choose from a variety of levels, including Sipper Club (two reds and a white), Classic Club (four reds and two whites), Classic All White or Classic All Red (six reds or whites) or Artist Circle (six premium reds). To help the recipient better enjoy their quarterly wine deliveries, consider adding an Onyx Wine Chiller from Kizuri to the gift. Hand-carved by artisans in Pakistan, these wine chillers each feature their own natural tones and patterns. When not hosting, they can use this piece as a vase, candle holder or utensil holder. Wine club: $102-$228 per quarter •

TRACY JEWELERS EARRINGS



If you've got the money to spend, and are confident about your special someone's tastes in jewelry, a visit to Tracy Jewelers should be on your holiday shopping to-do list. The oldest locally owned and operated jewelry store in Spokane, Tracy Jewelers has pieces to match a variety of budgets and style preferences. The earrings alone range from $888 for 14K gold earrings in white, rose or yellow gold with the choice of an amethyst, citrine or blue topaz center gemstone, to an eye-watering $1,077,990 for the Uneek Natureal Collection Cushion Cut Fancy Yellow Diamond Dangle Earrings, with a total weight of 12.98 carats.