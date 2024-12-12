Gift Guide 2024: Wrap Up Something Special

Gift Guide 2024: Wrap Up Something Special
Ethan McCracken illustration

I've always loved giving gifts. Finding something that's totally perfect for a loved one or coming up with an idea for a crafty handmade project excites me to the point that I can barely keep from spoiling the surprise. It takes plenty of willpower to wrap gifts like this up and stash them under the tree for a few weeks instead of letting the recipient open it early.

As much as I love to see the smiling joy on a giftee's face, sometimes coming up with that golden ticket item is super challenging! What do you get the person who has everything, and what can you possibly hand-make for your closest friends and family when the creative inspiration just isn't flowing?

As annual holiday gift guides abound, the Inlander team has once again tasked ourselves with compiling a super helpful — and, most importantly, locally focused — shopping guide. Sure, there are plenty of items on here you could probably buy online or from a big box store. Instead, consider how awesome it also feels to support small business owners right here in our community. Paired with the joy you'll spread when your recipient opens their gift, the smiles you'll bring to these shop owners' faces are also pretty priceless.

— CHEY SCOTT, Inlander Editor

Best Burgers

By Nate Sanford

Image: Best Burgers

Best Cupcakes

By Summer Sandstrom

Image: Best Cupcakes
More »

Gifts for Music Lovers

By Dan Nailen

Image: Gifts for Music Lovers

Gifts Barbie Would Approve Of

By Colton Rasanen

Image: Gifts Barbie Would Approve Of

Gifts from the Fun Auntie

By Eliza Billingham

Image: Gifts from the Fun Auntie

Gifts for (You and) Your Partner in Crime

By Madison Pearson

Image: Gifts for (You and) Your Partner in Crime

Gifts for Technophiles

By E.J. Iannelli

Image: Gifts for Technophiles

Gifts for Basement Dwellers

By Victor Corral Martinez

Image: Gifts for Basement Dwellers

Gifts for Globe-Tripping Foodies

By Dora Scott

Image: Gifts for Globe-Tripping Foodies

Gifts for iPad Kids

By John Bergin

Image: Gifts for iPad Kids

Gifts for People with Expensive Taste

By Azaria Podplesky

Image: Gifts for People with Expensive Taste

Gifts for Nostalgic Millenials

By Seth Sommerfeld

Image: Gifts for Nostalgic Millenials
More »
