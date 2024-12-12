Gift Guide 2024: Wrap Up Something Special

click to enlarge Ethan McCracken illustration

I've always loved giving gifts. Finding something that's totally perfect for a loved one or coming up with an idea for a crafty handmade project excites me to the point that I can barely keep from spoiling the surprise. It takes plenty of willpower to wrap gifts like this up and stash them under the tree for a few weeks instead of letting the recipient open it early.

As much as I love to see the smiling joy on a giftee's face, sometimes coming up with that golden ticket item is super challenging! What do you get the person who has everything, and what can you possibly hand-make for your closest friends and family when the creative inspiration just isn't flowing?

As annual holiday gift guides abound, the Inlander team has once again tasked ourselves with compiling a super helpful — and, most importantly, locally focused — shopping guide. Sure, there are plenty of items on here you could probably buy online or from a big box store. Instead, consider how awesome it also feels to support small business owners right here in our community. Paired with the joy you'll spread when your recipient opens their gift, the smiles you'll bring to these shop owners' faces are also pretty priceless.

— CHEY SCOTT, Inlander Editor