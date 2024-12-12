Gifts for Globe-Tripping Foodies

All aboard! Here's your ticket to win the heart (and stomach) of the foodie in your life. They might have traveled the world or maybe they're an adventurous eater who's always on the lookout for new flavors to test their palate. Perhaps they love to cook, too, but wouldn't buy that unique appliance for themselves. Transport them to different countries with these food-related items and experiences.

INTERNATIONAL COOKING CLASS



A cooking class is a gift that will keep on giving. With Wanderlust Delicato, allow your giftee to learn to prepare one of their favorite dishes. The shop offers a variety of cuisines, so pick whichever might suit their fancy, like how to make Christmas tamales, focaccia, or something more sweet like a Yule log cake. Each class usually preps enough for leftovers, so there's plenty to share with family and friends.

SPICEOLOGY VARIETY PACK



Build your own four-pack gift box of spices for the foodie in your life. Spokane-based Spiceology, despite being one of the fastest-growing spice companies nationwide, had humble beginnings at area farmers markets. They offer over 300 seasonings and spices, making each dish just a dash more special. Add the heat with some Korean barbeque seasoning or a bit of sweet with raspberry chipotle sweet and spice seasoning.

EASTERN EUROPEAN SWEETS



This gift is arguably just as fun to give as it is to receive. Peruse the various jars of candy at Matreshka European Food & Deli in North Spokane. From hazelnut to toffee to fudge and caramel, it's a scavenger hunt picking out the different flavors for your goodie bag gift. Priced by the pound, get enough for that one special someone, or grab them by the handfuls for good stocking stuffers.

KRUMKAKE BAKER



For a whole new waffle experience, give your loved one a Scandinavian krumkake baker. Krumkake are thin waffles with a more intricate pattern that are often topped with brown cheese (which tastes similar to butterscotch), whipped cream or jam. This krumkake baker also comes with a wooden cone roller to shape waffles and add a favorite fillings.

RACLETTE GRILL



This Swiss gourmet grill is perfect for food lovers who love to host. Eight people get their own pan, offering a customizable group cooking experience. Usually, cheese can be melted in the smaller pans, and the main grill is used to cook meat and vegetables, but the options are endless. For breakfast, crack eggs into the smaller pans and top with cheese and cook bacon on top. Maybe then you want some fajitas for lunch, and to end the day with a more traditional Swiss raclette dinner of melted cheese on boiled potatoes and grilled meat and vegetables.

KOREAN EARTHENWARE POT (TTUKBAEGI)



South Korean culture is hitting global markets with full force, and their cuisine is no exception. While many think of Korean barbeque or bibimbap, stews and other boiled dishes can really hit the spot on a winter day. If you want to make Korean cooking more accessible for your giftee, then a ttukbaegi is a must have. The clay dish retains heat well, making it ideal for slow-cooking and simmering.

CHOPSTICK RESTS



If your giftee is into Asian cuisine and touts a collection of chopsticks, then chopstick rests are the cherry on top for their next table setting. Originating in Japan, chopstick rests not only add personality to the table but are convenient in making sure your used chopsticks don't roll off dishware and onto the table or floor. The variety of options at the Culinary Stone are cute to boot!