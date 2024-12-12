Gifts for (You and) Your Partner in Crime

I don't go anywhere without my best friend. She's my built-in concert buddy, she joins me on even my most boring errands and, of course, she's my plus-one to all events. Heck, we even live together. So why would I buy her a gift that doesn't benefit me as well?! If you're also in a codependent best friendship and can't imagine doing anything without your choice confidant, these gifts will ensure you don't leave each other's side and bring you even closer than before.

MULBERRY MARKET WORKSHOP

Personally, my bestie and I love crafting together. Are we particularly artistically talented or inclined? Not really, but that doesn't make trying any less fun! Mulberry Market in Spokane Valley offers various crafty workshops to attend and attempt together. Create masterpieces for each other at a watercolor painting workshop or try to encapsulate your best friend's immaculate aura in a custom-made scented candle. You can even make matching stamped rings or bracelets that scream "This person already has a best friend so SCRAM!" $36-$115 • Mulberry Market • 17325 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley • mulberrymarketco.com

MAC DUAL MEMBERSHIP

The best part about museum-going with your best friend is finding a slightly silly-looking sculpture, pointing at it and snarkily saying "That's you." When you gift your partner-in-crime this MAC membership, they'll be forced to invite you every time they go as it comes with a free plus one! And it's not like they would choose someone else to go with them...right!? $55-$65 • Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture • 2316 W. First Ave. • northwestmuseum.org

REBEL HAT CO. CUSTOM HAT BAR

A hat can make or break an outfit, and Rebel Hart is taking hats to the next level with an entire section of their North Monroe store dedicated to customizing your own headwear. Take your best friend on over to Rebel Hart and peruse hundreds of patches, chains and other adornments to make matching bestie bucket, trucker or baseball hats to wear about town while on your escapades together. Or, make a game out of it by creating hats for each another and surprising your bestie with a perfectly curated hat that speaks to their personality. $30-$36+ with added accessories • Rebel Hart Co. • 2218 N. Monroe St. • rebelhartco.com

CHARM NECKLACE MAKING

TREND ALERT: Custom charm necklaces! Little shops offering custom charm necklace-making experiences have been popping up in LA, NYC and other big cities for quite some time now. We don't have one here in the Inland Northwest yet, but we do have an amazing resource in the Wonders of the World bead shop in the Flour Mill! Along with a selection of chains and bead tools, the store sells a wide array of beads and charms that you and your bestie can sort through to carefully curate your own perfect charm necklace. Not only will the experience result in an adorable new accessory, but you'll also get in some quality bonding time with your fave person. Prices vary • Wonders of the World Bead Shop • 621 W. Mallon Ave. • wondersoftheworldinc.com

PINOT'S PALETTE NIGHT

Are you really best friends if you've never experienced dating allegations? Well, this gift might not help with that issue, but it'll sure be fun! Pinot's Palette offers date night paint events where each person in your party paints one-half of a painting. Once you've both completed your separate paintings, you put them together and VOILA! A whole, beautiful painting. Sure, it's meant for couples, but platonic soulmates deserve paint nights too! $39/guest • Pinot's Palette • 319 W. Sprague Ave. • pinotspalette.com

