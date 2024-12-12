Gifts for Basement Dwellers

There's a thin line between loneliness and solitude, a term referred to by the Japanese as kodoku. We often assume people are suffering from loneliness when they're by themselves or hanging out in a space like a basement with minimal sunlight. The truth is they're probably deep into a video game, nerdy hobby or building the ultimate Lego set. Yes, you may want to get them a gift that requires an outside activity, but deep inside your beloved basement dweller's heart, they'd rather be home. They want to wear comfy clothes, drink Mountain Dew and use their imagination to transport them to distant and magical places.

WARHAMMER 40K INTRO SET



is the most popular miniature wargame in the world and has built a cult following of fans since 1987. The introductory set is the perfect way to get that special someone a gift that allows them to spend hours alone but also gives them a reason to socialize with otherfans. The set has tools to assemble and paint your miniatures to show off your skills. Once a basement dweller has spent hours painting their minis, they can visit a local Warhammer store, challenge others in the community, or learn expert tips on painting and gaming.

POKÉMON ELITE TRAINER BOX



Many people thoughtwas a fad in the late '90s. Then all those millennials grew up, and the beloved Japanese game became the highest-grossing media franchise internationally. There's something special when you open a booster pack ofcards and pull the fabled Charizard or your favorite holographic card. Today, collectors admire their cards in multiple layers of protection for display or play competitively against others. The Elite Trainer Box is a great starting point for your loved one interested in collecting or playing the card game.

ENFIELD GANG MASSACRE



In the comic book world, there's an equivalent of binge-watching known as trade paperback comics, which are a series' weekly issues gathered into a larger volume, often in more of a graphic novel form.is a Western outlaw comic book that, on the surface, has everything we love about Western stories but examines moral good and evil on a deeper level. Perfect gift for those introspective loved ones.

TANTIVE IV LEGO SET

A Lego set is an excellent gift for anyone, but serious fans will spend hours assembling the most intricate sets. You can be in a basement but transported to your favorite Star Wars scene as you build iconic starships like Tantive IV, the vessel used by Princess Leia. The great thing about Legos is the different levels and piece counts, which make it easy to determine the best set to buy for whoever is on your holiday list. $85 • Brick Buy Brick • 3915 N. Monroe St. • brickbuybrickspokane.com

