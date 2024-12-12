Gifts for Technophiles

Now that the vast majority of us are packing (some might say glued to) the kinds of devices that yesterday's sci-fi movies merely presaged, we're clearly living in an age when technological marvels have a whiff of the mundane. But in a world where the average Joe can initiate a real-time video chat with someone across the globe in seconds, the true technophile stands out for their relentless desire to digitize, automate, self-host, upgrade and tinker. Luddites, here are some gifts that should light up their LEDs.

BLUETOOTH GRILL/MEAT THERMOMETER



Who wants to use an analog meat thermometer like some sort of caveman? Tech-forward folks know that anything can be improved by adding an LCD display and a smartphone app. The ThermoPro TP920W model offers both of those features along with two discrete probes, allowing your cyberchef to monitor two pieces of meat simultaneously or use one probe to measure the ambient temperature. The wireless signal's 500-foot reach grants the freedom to keep tabs on things from across the yard. What's more, the highly rated ThermoPro BBQ app can issue bacon-saving alerts if all that freedom proves distracting.

PORTABLE POWER STATION



The technophilee's Achilles heel is electric power. Take that away, and all those precious devices go quiet. A portable power station provides an off-grid stopgap and keeps things humming along even when wall outlets are in short supply. With a generous 600 watts of AC output, plenty of ports, built-in surge protection, a vivid display, rugged housing and, yes, even a wireless charging pad, the BioLite BaseCharge power station means never having to sacrifice high-tech creature comforts. The company estimates that it can power a 55-inch TV for six hours or recharge your phone 48 times. Pair it with a portable solar panel for eco-friendly recharges.

SOLAR-POWERED ROVER



Perfect for the budding tech enthusiast as well as the STEM-loving parent, this all-in-one kit makes "some assembly required" a selling point. Just combine the included parts with an empty soda can and you've got a unique, Space Age vehicle that zips around powered entirely by sunlight. The best part? You don't need to remember to add batteries as a stocking stuffer.

REFURBISHED PC



Really? An outdated, secondhand computer? You bet. Part of the fun of home labbing — the catch-all term for experimenting with advanced IT at home — is breathing new life into old hardware. Where some might see a discarded business PC (specifically an HP Mini i5 8500t), the home labber sees a media server, a custom router or a dedicated backup storage device. Despite going back a few processor generations, these compact PCs are still more than capable as single-purpose machines. Along with WiFi and Bluetooth capabilities, they have USB-C ports, a newer connectivity standard.

APPLE IPAD PRO M4



As far as tablets go, a fully kitted out M4 iPad Pro is so ridiculously overpowered that it might seem extravagant. Technophiles would call it future-proofing. Powered by Apple's next-gen silicon, the latest iteration performs on a par with desktop computers but remains ultra-portable at just 5.1 millimeters thin. One traditional shortcoming, screen glare, is reduced considerably by the new nano-texture glass option. The models with 1TB+ of storage gain an extra CPU core and 16GB of memory, which will benefit the fancy AI features that Apple is slowly rolling out. $