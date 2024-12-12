Gifts Barbie Would Approve Of

We all took a trip to Barbieland last year when Greta Gerwig's Barbie hit the theaters, and among the movie's many messages, one observation rang true for me: Pink isn't just a color, it's a state of mind. I mean, you can get just about everything in pink. Accessories, clothes, trinkets, decorations and art can all be found in some variant of that classic bubblegum hue. So if you're struggling to find something for the pink-obsessed people in your life, we've got you covered.

DOLLY PARTON FASHION BOOK

Anyone who knows about Dolly Parton can probably imagine the country legend performing in some elaborate pink outfit complete with fringe, sequins or rhinestones. But, the singer's lifelong passion for fashion saw her donning outfits in all colors and silhouettes that can be seen in her book Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones. The 400-plus-page book is perfect for Dolly fans (obviously) and those looking for a hefty pink book on the coffee table for guests to flip through. $45 • Miss Bipps • 707 N. Cedar St. • miss-bipps.company.site

MINI CHRISTMAS CACTUS

The Christmas cactus, also known as a zygo cactus, is peppered with gorgeous hot pink flowers in winter. The plant's blooming period typically falls between November and January, which makes it perfect to give as a houseplant. Plus, at Fern Plant Shop, if you buy a plant and a pot together, an employee will do all the potting for you. $10 • Fern Plant Shop • 1526 W. Riverside Ave. and 211 E. Lakeside Ave., Coeur d'Alene • fernplantshop.com

FLORAL IO MOTH IN FRAME

There's glamour in the oddities of the world, but those aren't often showcased in any color besides black. That isn't the case for this framed io moth, which is backed by pink velvet and adorned with dried flowers and quartz crystals. This piece showcases beauty in death, and it'll pop as decor in any home. $200 • Emily's Oddities • emilysoddities.shop

PINK HANDBAG

"It is a known fact that a woman do carry an evening bag at dinner time," sings Bob the Drag Queen in her song "Purse First." It's also a known fact that anyone who loves pink carries a purse to match their carefully crafted aesthetic. This handbag from Lolo Boutique is perfect for a night out as the shocking pink fringe tassel adorning its front adds a point of focus that will really center a look. $69 • Lolo Boutique • 108 N. Washington St. • lolospokaneshop.com

FUZZY SWEATER

Though I'd argue pink is best as the dominant color in an outfit, it's gorgeous when used as an accent, too. Take this fuzzy striped sweater at Marmalade in Coeur d'Alene for example — there are a few pink gradients, but the main color is gray. If you're looking to gift a complete outfit, grab a mauvey-pink pair of pants or shorts to match the top. $88 • Marmalade • 308 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d'Alene • marmaladefreshclothing.com

LATAH CREEK ROSÉ

You've probably heard wine enthusiasts debate whether red or white wines are better, but I'm here to fight for the pink wine: rosé. This wine mixes the fruity flavors of a red, and the crisp mouthfeel of a white. Snag a bottle of Latah Creek Wine Cellars' Rosé of Malbec, which sources grapes from Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley in Central Washington. $16 • Latah Creek Wine Cellars • 13030 E. Indiana Ave. • latahcreek.com

Image: Colton Rasanen

Colton Rasanen

Colton Rasanen is a staff writer for the Inlander covering education, LGBTQ+ affairs, and most recently, arts and culture. He joined the staff in 2023 after working as the managing editor of the Wahpeton Daily News and News Monitor in rural North Dakota.

