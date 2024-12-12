Gifts from the Fun Auntie

By

click to enlarge Gifts from the Fun Auntie

There's a special place in a kid's life for that one adult who mercilessly spoils them. Or actually plays with them. Or just gets them. Sometimes it's an extended relative, or sometimes it's a family friend so near and dear that they become an honorary aunt or uncle. So whether you're already that fun auntie or you're still vying to be, get that kiddo something trendy and cool that they actually want. Extra points if it drives their parents crazy.

click to enlarge Gifts from the Fun Auntie

REPLICA USL SOCCER BALL

Inspire your budding athlete to dream big with an exact replica of the soccer balls used by Spokane Zephyr or Velocity players in the United Super League. It performs equally well in backyards or stadiums. Use it to perfect footwork or snag autographs from favorite players. Bundle it with an inaugural season scarf and water bottle for some serious swag. $46 • USL Spokane Team Store (inside The Davenport Grand Hotel) • 333 W. Spokane Falls Blvd • shop.uslspokane.com

click to enlarge Gifts from the Fun Auntie

ROCK TUMBLER

Those rocks that they keep bringing inside are cool — they just need a little polishing up before everyone else sees them, too. A rock tumbler is an invaluable tool for any collector of windowsill bits and bobs, and it won't make enough noise for their parents to hate you forever. You can just be glad you're not in charge of telling them to clean up their room. $80 • Figpickels • 210 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d'Alene • figpickels.com

click to enlarge Gifts from the Fun Auntie

MINI RAGE

Dealing with an angsty teen? Be their hero by giving them a sledgehammer, some ceramics and a room they can trash as much as they want. Book them an appointment at Rage Xscape so they can safely throw the tantrum that's been building against their parents ever since they first took their phone away. Unfortunately, this is only for ages 14 and up, so you can't let those fussy toddlers loose just yet. $40 • Rage Xscape • 122 S. Division St. • ragexscape.com

click to enlarge Gifts from the Fun Auntie

GRAPHIC NOVELS

Heartstopper. Marvel. Anne Frank. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. If it's a good story, chances are it's a super cool graphic novel, too. Swing into Kindred & Co to pick out a trendy graphic novel for your favorite reader or anti-reader. Or, even better, bring them along with you and make a date of it — buy a book, buy a coffee, and sit in a cozy, fireplace-adjacent reading nook for some peace and quiet away from the rest of the family. Prices vary • Kindred & Co • 851 E Fourth Ave, Post Falls • kindredandcompany.com

click to enlarge Gifts from the Fun Auntie

ORGANIC BB CREAM

Got a tweeny bopper begging to wear make up? Don't let her put cheap stuff on her young skin. The tinted sunscreen by Bee You Organics will let her feel like she's wearing foundation, while secretly doubling as nourishing skincare and protective sunscreen. Bee You's locally made lip balms, eye shadows and cheek stains are similarly beautiful and gentle. $24-$54 • Bee You Organics • 915 S. Perry St • beeyouorganics.com

The original print version of this article was headlined "Gifts From the Fun Auntie"

Tags

Mark as Favorite

Gift Guide 2024: Wrap Up Something Special

Image: Gift Guide 2024: Wrap Up Something Special

Gifts for Music Lovers

By Dan Nailen

Image: Gifts for Music Lovers

Gifts Barbie Would Approve Of

By Colton Rasanen

Image: Gifts Barbie Would Approve Of

Gifts for (You and) Your Partner in Crime

By Madison Pearson

Image: Gifts for (You and) Your Partner in Crime

Gifts for Technophiles

By E.J. Iannelli

Image: Gifts for Technophiles

Gifts for Basement Dwellers

By Victor Corral Martinez

Image: Gifts for Basement Dwellers

Gifts for Globe-Tripping Foodies

By Dora Scott

Image: Gifts for Globe-Tripping Foodies

Gifts for iPad Kids

By John Bergin

Image: Gifts for iPad Kids

Gifts for People with Expensive Taste

By Azaria Podplesky

Image: Gifts for People with Expensive Taste

Gifts for Nostalgic Millenials

By Seth Sommerfeld

Image: Gifts for Nostalgic Millenials
More »
More Gift Guide
All Special Guides

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Image: Eliza Billingham

Eliza Billingham

Eliza Billingham covers city issues for the Inlander. She first joined the team as the staff food writer in 2023. She earned a master's degree in journalism from Boston University and is an alum of the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting's Campus Consortium program.

Image: Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 12-18, 2024
The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander X Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation