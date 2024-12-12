Gifts from the Fun Auntie

There's a special place in a kid's life for that one adult who mercilessly spoils them. Or actually plays with them. Or just gets them. Sometimes it's an extended relative, or sometimes it's a family friend so near and dear that they become an honorary aunt or uncle. So whether you're already that fun auntie or you're still vying to be, get that kiddo something trendy and cool that they actually want. Extra points if it drives their parents crazy.

REPLICA USL SOCCER BALL



Inspire your budding athlete to dream big with an exact replica of the soccer balls used by Spokane Zephyr or Velocity players in the United Super League. It performs equally well in backyards or stadiums. Use it to perfect footwork or snag autographs from favorite players. Bundle it with an inaugural season scarf and water bottle for some serious swag.

ROCK TUMBLER



Those rocks that they keep bringing insidecool — they just need a little polishing up before everyone else sees them, too. A rock tumbler is an invaluable tool for any collector of windowsill bits and bobs, and it won't make enough noise for their parents to hate you forever. You can just be glad you're not in charge of telling them to clean up their room.

MINI RAGE



Dealing with an angsty teen? Be their hero by giving them a sledgehammer, some ceramics and a room they can trash as much as they want. Book them an appointment at Rage Xscape so they can safely throw the tantrum that's been building against their parents ever since they first took their phone away. Unfortunately, this is only for ages 14 and up, so you can't let those fussy toddlers loose just yet.

GRAPHIC NOVELS



Heartstopper. Marvel. Anne Frank. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. If it's a good story, chances are it's a super cool graphic novel, too. Swing into Kindred & Co to pick out a trendy graphic novel for your favorite reader or anti-reader. Or, even better, bring them along with you and make a date of it — buy a book, buy a coffee, and sit in a cozy, fireplace-adjacent reading nook for some peace and quiet away from the rest of the family.

ORGANIC BB CREAM



Got a tweeny bopper begging to wear make up? Don't let her put cheap stuff on her young skin. The tinted sunscreen by Bee You Organics will let her feel like she's wearing foundation, while secretly doubling as nourishing skincare and protective sunscreen. Bee You's locally made lip balms, eye shadows and cheek stains are similarly beautiful and gentle.