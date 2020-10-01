Consider these public health fundamentals during the COVID-19 pandemic

By

click to enlarge Mohammad Keshtkar, left, a volunteer with the Spokane Regional Health District, checks Rob Mesler's temperature while conducting a COVID-19 screening in July. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Mohammad Keshtkar, left, a volunteer with the Spokane Regional Health District, checks Rob Mesler's temperature while conducting a COVID-19 screening in July.

This year has been one like none other in any of our memories. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrust public health out in front, a seemingly strange place given it is typically behind the scenes. Spokane's first touch of the pandemic occurred when four cruise ship passengers, without symptoms, were cared for in Providence-Sacred Heart Medical Center's Special Pathogen Unit in February. The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD)-Sacred Heart partnership demonstrated the importance of these two approaches to ensure the health of the community: prevention and clinical care. The effectiveness of safety protocols to prevent the spread of the infection to health care personnel, combined with the care they provided to their patients, was a foreshadowing of what we would experience in the months to come.

The emphasis on prevention, a foundational principle of public health, plays out regularly in our new daily routines. Non-pharmaceutical interventions, such as physical distancing, enhanced hand hygiene, and staying home when ill, were implemented during the pandemic of 1918 and have since been underlying practices to decrease the spread of a contagion. An important addition to these has been face masks, readily used in health care as "source control" to prevent the inadvertent spread of the infection by the wearer. (Would anyone want their surgeon to not wear a mask?) A prosocial behavior, as it benefits other community members, facial coverings are likely to also benefit the wearer by decreasing the volume of respiratory droplets they are exposed to. Commonplace in Asian countries following past epidemics, and quickly adopted by European countries as the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the continent, their benefits have been questioned in the U.S. This skepticism contributed to infection spread, especially by those either unaware of their developing infection or without symptoms, the latter possibly accounting for 40 percent of cases, according to the most recent COVID-19 Pandemic Planning Scenario provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Another core principle of public health is the importance of research and data to assist with making decisions that have population-level impact. The "novel coronavirus" has demonstrated advances in scientific knowledge and understanding do not follow a linear path. Rather, science progresses in fits and starts, sometimes leaps (of faith), paradigm shifts, followed by further questioning and then maybe an answer(s) that may not last the test of time. Think masks, hydroxychloroquine, respiratory droplet versus aerosol transmission, ventilators and intubation versus proning, and antiviral medications. In a New York Times opinion piece, Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, estimated that people infected today are roughly 30-50 percent less likely to die of the virus than they would have been in March or April, demonstrating how the science of medicine has evolved... and science matters.

Harm reduction, another public health fundamental, acknowledges the inherent risks of many activities or behaviors. We ask ourselves how best to minimize the risk knowing people will be people (think of seat belts, bike helmets and life vests). For COVID-19, the only way to eliminate all risk is to remain in self-isolation, which worked early during the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, but is no longer feasible. Decreasing risk of infection is a balancing act of weighing options — outdoors is less risky than indoors, mask-wearing is safer than not, mask-wearing by everyone is the least risky, small groups are safer than large, interacting with others while staying more than 6 feet apart is less risky than being closer, and limited time spent with others is safer. While these inconveniences are just that, the risk of developing COVID-19 is a function of behaviors. You can pick and choose to practice a few or all, but the virus doesn't discriminate — it looks for opportunities.

As we have progressed through the COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges affecting us as individuals and as a community have been many. They have been perceived as a burden and infringement by some but were essential for all. Unfortunately, many will need to be continued, despite quarantine fatigue and wanting to "get back to normal." The virus didn't go away during the summer as had been predicted by some. Quite to the contrary, Spokane has seen 90 percent of its cases occur since the start of summer, most significantly after Memorial Day and Fourth of July. Consistent with past holidays, we're seeing an increase once again as summer closed with the three-day Labor Day weekend. The virus doesn't care about science-based metrics, but it does care about behaviors and readily takes advantage when evidence-based guidance is forgotten or willfully ignored. As we enter the fall, we will be driven indoors by colder weather, and the holidays will further challenge us as we seek togetherness, abandoning physical distancing. The COVID-19 virus will readily do what it does best — spread among those of us who have let down our guard.

Recently, Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, compared COVID-19 to a wildfire, "We weren't sure what this coronavirus would do because we've never witnessed a pandemic of a coronavirus before. Now we know it's kind of a super forest fire. It just keeps burning and burning and burning wherever there is human wood." This reminded me of the Smokey the Bear advertisement, "Only you can prevent forest fires." Only you can prevent COVID-19. ♦

Dr. Bob Lutz is Spokane County's health officer. Opinions expressed are solely his.

The original print version of this article was headlined "COVID Looks for Openings"

Tags

Trending

The bleak, brutal Netflix film The Devil All the Time is richer and more ambitious than its mixed reviews suggest
Hillyard's Market Street Pizza is quickly becoming a neighborhood favorite for its casual vibe and classic recipes
What Rolling Stone's new 500 best albums list says about our shifting musical landscape
The lessons for how to avoid massive fires are there. Are we willing to change?
Pop-art show opening at the MAC offers humor, irony from some of the genre's biggest names
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

With Spokane school buildings closed, community organizations create learning hubs to help working parents

By Wilson Criscione

From Open Doors Family Shelter, Lewis and Clark High School junior Simone LaDue, left, takes a Native American literature class remotely as her mother, Angela Pepion, looks on.

My pathetic quarantine reality, confessed

By Chey Scott

My pathetic quarantine reality, confessed

Lil Sumthin’ Saloon shifts focus to serve Tex-Mex-inspired hot dogs and cocktails to-go

By Chey Scott

A selection of Lil Sumthin's gourmet hot dogs, served in Mexican-style bolillo buns.

Mask mandates help reduce COVID, but can make it harder for deaf people to communicate

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Interpreter Caroline Allen wears a clear face mask while using sign language to translate at Washington Advocates of Deaf & Hard of Hearing.
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

On the Street

On the Street

Inside the blockbuster NYT report on Trump's taxes — or lack thereof

By Steven A. Smith

President Trump

On the Street

On the Street

The normal laws of gravity haven't seemed to apply to Donald Trump, but science and reality may get the last word

By Robert Herold

The real Teflon Don.
More »

Readers also liked…

Road Rants

This letter writer has a message: Learn to drive, Spokane.

Next month's election is a battle between old and new Spokane, between forward- and backward-looking candidates

By Jess Walter

Jess Walter is a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author and a former National Book Award finalist. His seventh novel, The Cold Millions, will be released in 2020.

Amelia Clark, the Spokane Regional Health District's new administrator, aims to chart a course towards a healthier regional community

By Josh Kelety

Amelia Clark, the Spokane Regional Health District's new administrator, aims to chart a course towards a healthier regional community

Karl Otterstrom, Spokane Transit Authority's chief planner, argues that the coming Central City Line is a gamechanger for the region

By Josh Kelety

Karl Otterstrom, Spokane Transit Authority's chief planner, argues that the coming Central City Line is a gamechanger for the region
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Colville Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

Colville Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch @ Colville Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

Through Oct. 31, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Bob Lutz

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 1- 7, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation