Cure your sweet tooth and save your wallet

By

click to enlarge Ice cream is just the start of the treats you'll find at the Scoop. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Ice cream is just the start of the treats you'll find at the Scoop.

This summer more than ever, we deserve to treat ourselves to something sweet once in a while. Whether you're craving something on the healthier side or complete junk food, this list offers a variety of treats from the Inland Northwest to boost your summer mood. Grab some friends or your dog, roll the car windows down, and leave your house for the sole purpose of eating something sweet.

The Wellness Tree Juice Bar
1025 W. Perry St., 598-8558
For those who enjoy a refreshing acai bowl on hot summer days, I have just the spot for you. The Wellness Tree, in the South Perry District, is home to not only practitioners of natural medicine, but a juice bar. All menu items are made with quality ingredients in mind and emphasize the importance of healthy fats, superfoods, and organically sourced fruits and vegetables. To put a spin on the typical acai bowl, I recommend ordering the green bowl. It's packed with ingredients like spinach and kale, but packs an exciting flavor profile with the inclusion of ginger, banana and almond milk. For just $9.80 you can get a small smoothie bowl topped with delicious granola, honey and ripe fruit.

Spokandy
1412 W. Third Ave., 624-1969
If you want to reminisce on childhood nostalgia and the scent of fresh truffles and chocolate, Spokandy has you covered. Original to Spokane and over 100 years old, this candy shop offers a large variety of homemade goodies. Their famous pastel mints can be purchased as a set for just $4.75 and are made with pure peppermint oil and have a soothing creamy finish to them. On top of this, Spokandy also carries a regional summer favorite: huckleberry jam. One jar of Helen's Huckleberry products is available at $8 and will be perfect for morning toast or late-night snacks.

Sweet Peaks Ice Cream
415 W. Main Ave., 474-9096
Of course a hot, sunny day calls for an enjoyable scoop of ice cream. Sweet Peaks makes all of its customized flavors from scratch at its original location in Whitefish, Montana, but they deliver to their Spokane shop to keep us in the loop, too. If you're looking for a trip down memory lane, I suggest trying their original cupcake flavor. It's always a hit with its simplistic yellow cake batter flavor and colorful rainbow sprinkles scattered throughout. A single scoop in a cup only costs $4.50, and is the perfect bite every time.

The Scoop
1238 W. Summit Pkwy., 703-7042 and 1001 W. 25th Ave., 535-7171
One of the best ways to enjoy a quick treat in the beautiful Kendall Yards area is to buy an ice pop. Fannie's Ice Pops, a locally run small business, can normally be found at numerous summer farmers markets in the area. With the turn of events our summer has thrown at us so far, Fannie's can still be found in other locations to satiate our ice pop needs. Head into the Scoop and grab yourself one of these truly delicious treats. I recommend the classic chocolate avocado. It's vegan and gluten free, but still manages to achieve the fudgy texture and rich flavor you want in a chocolate popsicle. A single pop costs just $3.

White Dog Coffee
2909 E. 57th Ave., 448-7668, and various locations
Summertime marks smoothie season for me, at least in between milkshakes, and White Dog Coffee has a good one at a great price. With sizes ranging from 12-32 ounces all coming in at between $4 and $6, you don't have to sweat dropping $10 on a tasty beverage at this drive-thru. My go-to is the strawberry-banana smoothie, a refreshing blast on a hot day at a price so nice you'll want to drive through twice. (DAN NAILEN)♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Sweet Summer Treats"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

What schools of the future should look like
Casual local dining spots get creative with takeout deals while following public health guidelines
My first time... experiencing Hamilton
Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron and Andy Samberg bring big stories to the small screen
With COVID-19 cases increasing in Spokane County, isolation and quarantine periods are more important than ever
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

On The Street

On The Street

Casual local dining spots get creative with takeout deals while following public health guidelines

By Chey Scott

Lost Boys Garage co-owner Jhon Goodwin says, “Even at 50 percent we are busy — busier than we’ve ever been.”

Patios are synonymous with summer, and the Inland Northwest has some great ones for cheap bites

By Will Maupin

Veraci's patio view is tough to beat, as is the great deal on slices.

Make sure you're starting your day off right with some great breakfast deals

By Jeremey Randrup

A Boots Bakery breakfast delivers serious bang for your bucks.
More »

Latest in Cheap Eats Guide

Casual local dining spots get creative with takeout deals while following public health guidelines

By Chey Scott

Lost Boys Garage co-owner Jhon Goodwin says, “Even at 50 percent we are busy — busier than we’ve ever been.”

Patios are synonymous with summer, and the Inland Northwest has some great ones for cheap bites

By Will Maupin

Veraci's patio view is tough to beat, as is the great deal on slices.

Make sure you're starting your day off right with some great breakfast deals

By Jeremey Randrup

A Boots Bakery breakfast delivers serious bang for your bucks.

These supermarket scores are easy on the wallet and good for the body

By Carrie Scozzaro

Huckleberry's offers tasty grab-and-go options.
More »
More Cheap Eats Guide »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

Fun in the Sun

Fun in the Sun @ Greyhound Park & Event Center

Sat., July 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Lizzie Oswalt

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 16-22, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation