Day camp for kids of all ages is offered at the Kroc Center in Coeur d’Alene.

Wilderness Survival Day Camp

Campers experience nature and learn skills including wilderness survival, wildlife tracking, finding wild edible plants, obtaining clean water and more. Ages 6-13. June 14-18 (Coeur d’Alene and Sagle, Idaho); June 21-25 (Spokane) July 5-9 (Sagle, Idaho and Spokane). All sessions meet 9 am-3 pm daily. $305 (scholarships available). twineagles.org 208-265-3685

SOLE Nature Detectives

An outdoor science camp letting young kids explore various mini-ecosystems of the natural world through free-play and experiential education lessons. Ages 4-6. Sessions offered June 14-16 and July 12-14 and Aug. 2-4. All three 2021 sessions are hosted in Sandpoint. $93-$113, scholarships available. soleexperiences.org

SOLE Nature Explorers

Campers collect clues as they explore the natural world outdoors and learn about the environment around them during each themed day of camp. Ages 7-9. Sessions offered June 14-18, July 12-16 and Aug. 2-6. All three sessions for 2021 are hosted in Sandpoint. $160-$180; scholarships available. soleexperiences.org

Camp Ka-Mee-Lin

The City of Post Falls hosts this summer day camp offering a variety of fun and safe outdoor enrichment programs including swimming, crafts, games, weekly field trips and more throughout 11 weeks of themed camp sessions like “Mad Scientist” and “Western Frontier.” Ages K-8. Sessions offered June 14-Aug. 27, camp meets from 9 am-4 pm, with extended care options available. New this year is a half-day Pee Wee Camp (ages 4-5; $90/week) offered June 21-25, June 28-July 2, July 19-23 and Aug. 2-6, meeting from 8:30 am-12:30 pm. Counselor-in-Training opportunities for teens (ages 13-15) also available; application required by May 12. At Post Falls Kiwanis Park. $90-$160/week. postfallsidaho.org/camp 208-773-0539

Cub Scout Day Camp

A daytime Scout camp with activities and adventures such as BB guns, crafts, games and more. This year’s camp theme is “Weird Science.” Ages K-5. June 19-20 at Camp Cowles, June 26-27 at Camp Grizzly and Aug. 14-15 at Camp Easton. $40/session. nwscouts.org

Wilderness Crafts & Foraging Camp

New in 2021, this camp immerses kids in the fields, forests and riversides to gather natural materials to make functional crafts, tools, foods and medicine, while also learning how to identify native and non-native species, and ethical harvesting practices. Ages 6-13. June 21-25 (Sagle, Idaho) and June 28-July 2 (Spokane). Both sessions meet daily from 9 am-3 pm. $305 (scholarships available). twineagles.org 208-265-3685

Summer Day Camp at Merkel

This camp lets kids explore a variety of activities, discover new interests, make friends and gain confidence while trying something new. Activities include traditional camp games, arts and crafts, sports, BMX bike riding, skate park activities and more. Ages 7-11. Weekly sessions offered June 21-Aug. 9, meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-4 pm at Dwight Merkel Sports Complex. $120-$159/session. spokanerec.org

Youth Outdoor Adventure Camps

Weekly adventures include stand-up paddleboarding, rock climbing, hiking, kayaking, disc golf and more. Ages 8-11. Weekly sessions offered June 21-25, June 28-July 2, July 19-23, Aug. 2-6 and Aug. 9-13; meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-4 pm at Riverside State Park, Bowl & Pitcher picnic shelter. Sessions limited to 12 participants. $299-$349. spokanerec.org

Kroc Adventure Camp

Adventure camp is all about building friendships, having fun and exploring. Campers develop relationships through team-building and shared experiences and go on at least one offsite adventure each week. Other activities include swimming, rock climbing, Bible study, a STEAM project, games and more. Ages 11-14. Sessions offered June 21-Aug. 16, meets Mon-Fri from 8:30 am-3:30 pm at the Kroc Center in Coeur d’Alene. The Adventure Camp Plus option offered during certain weeks adds one overnight stay at the Kroc. $152-$220/session. kroccda.org 208-763-0621

Kroc Mini Camps

Two-hour mini camps offer a structured environment for kids to focus on an activity through games, songs, arts and crafts, dance and more. Ages 4-14. Sessions offered June 21-25 (ages 4-6), June 28-July 2 (ages 10-14), July 12-16 (ages 7-10), July 26-30 (ages 7-9), Aug. 9-13 (ages 4-6) and Aug. 16-20 (ages 10-14) from 10 am-noon at the Kroc Center, Coeur d’Alene. $48-$60. kroccda.org 208-763-0621

Kroc Pee Wee Camp

A half-day camp for preschoolers with weekly themes and offering swimming (including lessons), games, arts and crafts, Bible stories and more. Ages 4-5. Weekly sessions offered June 21-Aug. 16, meets Mon-Fri from 8:30 am-12:30 pm at the Kroc Center in Coeur d’Alene. $96-$120/week. kroccda.org 208-763-0621

Schweitzer Adventure Camp

Each week, campers can climb the rock wall, take chairlift rides, experience the trampoline jumper, hike, play games, swim and more. Includes transportation from the bottom of the mountain. Ages 6-10. Weekly sessions offered June 21-Aug. 16, meets Mon-Fri from 8 am-4 pm. At Schweitzer Mountain Resort, Sandpoint. $199. schweitzer.com 208-255-3081

Camp Dart-Lo

This wooded, 51-acre camp on the Little Spokane River offers archery, leadership, outdoor activities, swimming in outdoor pools and more. Bus transportation is offered from four Spokane locations. Ages 3-18. Ten week-long sessions offered June 16-Aug 20; meets Mon-Fri from 8:50 am-4:15 pm (extended hours and bus transportation from select locations available). $230/week. campfireinc.org 509-747-6191

Skyhawks Day Camp

A fun, safe and positive environment for kids to be introduced to a new sport each week, along with arts and crafts, swimming, field trips and other activities. Ages 5-12. Weekly sessions offered June 21-Aug. 20. At Pavillion Park, Liberty Lake. $135-$165/week. skyhawks.com

Adventure Heights

Get out, explore and seek fun and adventure with Airway Heights Parks & Rec during breaks from school. Enjoy daily activities and field trips such as ice skating, rock climbing, swimming, movies, games, crafts and more! Pack your own lunch, snack and breakfast provided. This year’s program is limited to 20 participants. All Adventure Heights trips and activities are to be determined. Ages 8-13. Weekly sessions offered June 21-Aug. 27, meets Mon-Fri from 7:30 am-5:30 pm. At the Airway Heights Recreation Center. $170/week. airwayheightsparksandrec.org 509-244-4845

Girl Scouts Camp Ashwell

Each week of camp has a theme, and campers create art, explore science and go on trips related to that theme. On Friday afternoons, campers celebrate the week with All-Camp, a fun time when they perform skits, play games and show off what they’ve learned to the entire camp. Each week ends with a ceremony of achievement to honor badges, patches and other accomplishments from the week. Girls, grades K-8. Offered June 21-Aug. 27; meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-4 pm with optional extended hours from 7:30 am-5:30 pm, at 1401 N. Ash St., Spokane. $150/week; scholarships available. gsewni.org 509-747-8091

Kroc Discovery Camp

Camp operates in small groups to allow kids to become known by counselors and to bond with their pod-mates. During each week of camp, local artists, presenters, educators and even the magic Discovery Bus from the Coeur d’Alene Library make an appearance. There’s also time for rock climbing, swimming, Bible study, arts and crafts and more. Ages 6-10. Weekly sessions offered June 21-Aug. 23, meets Mon-Fri from 8:30 am-3:30 pm; extended care hours available. At the Kroc Center, Coeur d’Alene. $152-$190/week. kroccda.org 208-763-0621

Camp Alotta Fun

The Spokane Northeast Youth Center’s summer day camp is a hands-on enrichment program encouraging recreation and fun with daily arts, music, sports and weekly field trips. A USDA-approved breakfast, lunch and snack are included. Ages 5-12. Weekly sessions offered June 23-Sept. 1; meets Mon-Fri from 6 am-6 pm. $168/week. spokaneneyc.com 509-482-0708

Early Learners Academy

The Spokane Northeast Youth Center offers the best of summer with weekly day camps for preschoolers. The hands-on enrichment program is led by a licensed teacher who encourages education mixed with arts, activities, sports and weekly field trips. Includes a USDA-approved breakfast, lunch and snack. Ages 2.5-5. Sessions offered June 23-Sept. 1; meets Mon-Fri from 6 am-6 pm. $212/week. spokaneneyc.com 509-482-0708

Little Superheroes

Make capes, masks, puppets and become a superhero for the week. Learn how to make secret messages that only your fellow superheroes know how to read so you can save the day from the villains. Ages 3-5. June 28-July 2 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $74. spokanerec.org

Wilderness Survival Camp

Participants work on their own and in teams to problem solve and master the basics of shelter, fire, tool use and knife safety, traps, rope and knots, plant uses, animal tracking, primitive skills, navigation and more. June 28-July 2 (ages 6-9) and July 12-16 (ages 10-14) from 9 am-4 pm at Camp Sekani Park. $299. spokanerec.org

Camp Dart-Lo Youth Leadership Program

Program Aides in Learning (PALS) is a program for teens in grades 6-9 offering hands-on training and experience with camper groups. Teens work with adults and younger campers to develop camp program skills, behavior management and teaching skills. During the PALs program, teens enjoy traditional camp activities while guiding younger campers in outdoor play, communications, service-learning and team-building. Jr. PALS (grades 6-8) is July 12-30; Sr. PALS (grades 7-9) is June 28-July 9. Youth in grades 8-12 can also serve as a Camper Buddy, assisting special needs campers. Application process/prerequisites needed. $230-$340. campfireinc.org 509-747-6191

Nature Ninjas Day Camp

A day camp teaching outdoor skills including natural camouflage, stealth, sensory awareness, wild animal tracking and more through games and activities. Ages 6-13. June 28-July 2 (Coeur d’Alene); July 12-16 (Sagle, Idaho) and Aug. 9-13 (Spokane). All sessions meet from 9 am-3 pm daily. $305 (scholarships available). twineagles.org 208-265-3685

Twinlow Day Camps

Day campers get to do the same activities and programs as overnight campers, including nature walks, archery, swimming, kayaking, sports, games and more in a faith-based setting. Grades 1-5. Weekly sessions offered June 28-Aug. 13; meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-5 pm (full) or 9 am-3 pm (half). $135/week half-day; $175/week full-day. twinlow.org 208-352-2671

Camp Sanders Day Camp

A non-denominational Christian camp exploring the outdoors and nature with swimming, hiking, sports, crafts, music and more. Grades pre-K through 5. July 5-7 from 9 am-4 pm. TBD. campsanders.net 208-262-6756

Teen Outdoor Adventure Day Camps

Weekly team-building activities in this small-group camp (12 participants per session) include hiking, kayaking, rafting, disc golf, stand-up paddleboarding, rock climbing and more. Ages 12-15. Sessions offered July 7-9, July 12-16 and July 26-30 and Aug. 16-20; meets Mon-Fri from 8:30 am-4:30 pm at Riverside State Park, Bowl & Pitcher. $299-$349. spokanerec.org

Nature Adventurers Day Camp

A day camp teaching outdoor awareness and stewardship through nature immersion, games, crafts, storytelling, songs and exploration. Ages 6-13. July 12-16 from 9 am-3 pm at the Spokane House / Nine Mile day use area in Riverside State Park. $305 (scholarships available). twineagles.org 208-265-3685

Girl Scouts Camp@Home

Each week offers a different, themed camp experience that arrives in a box, along with detailed instructions. Each box contains 4-5 activities, and 4-5 hours of live content throughout the week (for registered Girl Scouts only). This program is open to non Girl Scouts. Sessions are July 12-16, July 19-23, July 26-30 and Aug. 2-6. See details online. $60-$70. gsewni.org 509-747-8091

Camp Sweyolakan: Outbacker Day Camp

A traditional rustic day camp for boys and girls on Lake Coeur d’Alene, accessible only by boat. Campers enjoy swimming, boating, archery, outdoor activities, ropes courses, arts and crafts and more. Grades 1-6. Three sessions: July 12-16, July 26-30 and Aug. 9-13. Transportation from four CdA locations is included. $230/session. campfireinc.org 509-747-6191

Wilderness Camp

A new program hosted as part of Post Falls Parks & Rec’s summer day camp programs, offering weeklong sessions covering outdoor education including trip planning, proper camping skills and outdoor safety skills, followed by a two-night campout in Farragut State Park. Grades 5-9. Sessions offered July 12-16 and July 26-30 for grades 5-6; July 26-30 and Aug. 9-13 for grades 7-9. $250/session. postfallsidaho.org/camp 208-773-0539

SOLE Leader of the Day

Camp participants head out on the trail or water for five days where they engage in adventure-based and service-learning activities with their peers. There, they learn firsthand what our local community and environmental needs are providing them through the opportunity to develop outdoor skills and their own wildland ethic. Ages 10-12. July 19-23. $235-$245. soleexperiences.org

Boys & Girls Club of Spokane County Summer Day Camp

The Northtown and Lisa Stiles-Gyllenhammer Club locations are ready for full-day (9 am-6 pm) summer programming and activities for youth and teens. Campers must be Club members ($30 annual fee). Grades 1-12. Lunch and afternoon snack included. Extended hours (7-9 am daily) offered for an additional fee. More information online. $40-$80/week. bgcspokane.org

Spokane Valley Parks Free Summer Meal Program

Spokane Valley Parks and Recreation staff will be distributing FREE to-go meals provided by the East Valley School District for kids 18 years and younger at three local Spokane Valley Parks. Free activity kits will also be distributed. Locations include: Edgecliff Park, Terrace View Park, Valley Mission Park. See website for dates, times and more details. Free. spokanevalley.org/recreation 509-720-5200

Spokane Valley Summer Day Camp

The City of Spokane Valley is making exciting, flexible plans for its summer day camp in 2021. Currently, staff anticipate offering fun, creative, memorable and safe activities for kids ages 6-11. Locations, times, and dates will be announced soon. Themed camps may include Color Battles, Hawaiian Vacations, Western Week, Science Week and Summer Olympics. Please check the website for updates, pricing and program registration. TBD. spokanevalley.org/recreation 509-720-5408