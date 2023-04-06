click to enlarge Take a boat ride across Lake Coeur d’Alene to get to the magical setting of Camp Sweyolakan.

ADVENTURE HEIGHTS

Get out, explore and seek fun and adventure with Airway Heights Parks & Rec during breaks from school. Enjoy daily activities and field trips such as ice skating, rock climbing, swimming, movies, games, crafts and more. Pack your own lunch; snack and breakfast provided. Ages 8-12. Weekly sessions offered June 20-Aug. 26, meets Mon-Fri from 7:30 am-5:30 pm at the Airway Heights Recreation Center. $175/week. airwayheightsparksandrec.org 509-244-4845

AROUND THE WORLD COOKING CAMP

Kids learn how to cook various dishes from countries like Greece, Thailand, Argentina and Germany while getting hands-on cooking experience, developing confidence and taking home recipes. Ages 8-12. June 19-22; meets from 2-4 pm at Second Harvest, Spokane. $100. secondharvestkitchen.org

CAMP CASLO

Each week is based on a theme to provide campers with opportunities to play recreational games, make arts and crafts, go on field trips, hikes and walks, and participate in the Cheney Library‚Äôs summer reading program. Ages 5-12. Sessions offered June 19-Aug. 18 at the Wren Pierson Community Center, Cheney. $200/week. cityofcheney.org

CAMP DART-LO

This forested, 51-acre camp on the Little Spokane River offers archery, leadership, outdoor activities, swimming, storytelling and more. Bus transportation also offered from several Spokane and Spokane Valley drop-off locations. Ages 3-18. Ten week-long sessions offered June 19-Aug 18; meets Mon-Fri from 8:50 am-4:15 pm (extended hours and bus transportation from select locations available). $260/session. campfireinc.org 509-747-6191

CAMP DART-LO TEEN LEADERSHIP PROGRAM

Program Aides in Learning (PALS) is a program for teens in grades 6-9 offering hands-on training and experience with camper groups. Teens work with adults and younger campers to develop camp program skills, behavior management and teaching skills. During the PALs program, teens enjoy traditional camp activities while guiding younger campers in outdoor play, communications, service-learning and team-building. Jr. PALS (grades 6-8) is July 17-Aug. 4; Sr. PALS (grades 7-9) is June 26-July 7. Youth in grades 8-12 can also serve as a Camper Buddy, assisting special needs campers. Application process/prerequisites needed. $260-$360. campfireinc.org 509-747-6191

CAMP KA-MEE-LIN

The City of Post Falls hosts this summer day camp offering a variety of fun and safe outdoor enrichment programs including swimming, crafts, games, weekly field trips and more throughout 11 weeks of themed sessions like "Superheroes" and "Super Spies." Ages K-6. Sessions offered June 12-Aug. 25, camp meets from 9 am-3:30 pm, with extended care options available. Leader-in-Training opportunities for teens (grades 7-9) also available; application required by May 2. $190-$300/week. postfallsidaho.org/camp 208-773-0539

CAMP SANDERS DAY CAMP

A non-denominational Christian camp exploring the outdoors and nature with swimming, hiking, sports, crafts, music and more. Grades 1-6. June 26-29; times and prices TBD. campsanders.net 208-262-6756

CAMP SWEYOLAKAN

A traditional rustic day camp for boys and girls on Lake Coeur d'Alene, accessible only by boat. Campers enjoy swimming, boating, archery, outdoor activities, ropes courses, arts and crafts and more. Grades 1-6. Three sessions: July 17-21, July 31-Aug. 4 and Aug. 7-11. Transportation included. $260/session. campfireinc.org 509-747-6191

CAT TALES SUMMER CAMPS

Cat Tales Wildlife Center offers "Zoological Detectives," "Animal Behavior and Zookeeping," "Move and Groove Like The Animals" and "All Things Zoo." Grades K-7. Sessions offered weekly from June 19-Sept. 1 at Cat Tales Wildlife Center, Mead. $400-$450. cattales.org

DINOSAUR DAYZ

The Spokane Northeast Youth Center's summer day camp is a hands-on enrichment program encouraging recreation and fun with daily arts, music, sports and weekly field trips. A USDA-approved breakfast, lunch and snack are included. Ages 5-11. Weekly sessions offered June 26-Aug. 31; meets Mon-Fri from 6 am-6 pm. $185/week. spokaneneyc.com 509-482-0708

ECEAP CAMP

Enriched learning opportunities through arts and crafts as well as teaching Kindergarten readiness. A USDA breakfast, lunch and snack is provided. June 30-July 3, Mon-Fri from 6 am-6 pm at Northeast Youth Center. Prices TBA. spokaneneyc.com 509-482-0708

ELITE GAMING DAY CAMP

This gaming-centered camp includes cooperative and competitive video gaming, indoor activities including soccer and basketball mini games, and tabletop games like foosball and ping pong. An emphasis is placed on building healthy screen time habits with breaks for physical activity. Ages 7-15. June 26-Sept. 1, meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-4 pm at Elite Gaming Center. $175-$225. elitegamingcompany.com 509-306-4313

GENERATION ALIVE

This camp is designed to offer students a fun and exciting opportunity to dive deep into the needs of their city. Throughout the week, students volunteer at various local nonprofits, where they spend time working for each organization and learning the work that goes into solving needs in their community. June 10-14 (Lead Camp for returning campers), July 11-12 (Grades 6-8), July 25-27 (Grades 9-12) and Aug. 8-10 (Grades 7-12). $125-$200. generationalive.org

GIRL SCOUTS CAMP ASHWELL

Each week of camp has a theme, and campers create art, explore science and go on trips related to that theme. On Friday afternoons, campers celebrate the week with All-Camp, and perform skits, play games and show off what they've learned to the entire camp. Each week ends with a ceremony of achievement to honor badges, patches and other accomplishments from the week. Girls, grades K-8. Offered June 20-Aug. 25; meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-4 pm with optional extended hours from 7:30 am-5:30 pm, at 1401 N. Ash St., Spokane. Members only for 2023. $175-$200/week; scholarships available. gsewni.org 509-747-8091

GIZMO-CDA SUMMER CAMPS

Gizmo offers week-long day camp experiences for youth. Campers use tools and technology to create one-of-a-kind projects and build creative confidence, teamwork and problem solving skills. Sessions offered in 2023 include "Nature Creator" (June 12-16), "CSI: Bacteria Mystery" (July 24-28), "Mind Over Metal" (Aug. 14-18) and more. Ages 7-18. June 13-Aug. 19 at the Hedlund Building on NIC's Coeur d'Alene campus. $150/half day; $250/full day. gizmo-cda.org 208-929-4029

INLAND CHESS ACADEMY CAMPS

A chess camp for all skill levels with opportunities for seminars and participation in a four-round tournament. Sessions offered July 11-14 and Aug. 15-18, Tue-Fri from 10 am-12 pm (novice) and 1-4:3 pm (advanced). At Inland Chess Academy, Spokane. $70/novice; $100/advanced. inlandchess.org 509-822-9800

ISAAC'S SUMMER SIBLING SPOTLIGHT

A program for children whose siblings have autism or other special needs. The program aims to provide a healthy support system and coping skills through fun and engaging activities that help them navigate their lives. Ages 6-18. July 12-Aug. 16. Meets Wednesdays from 10 am-2 pm at the ISAAC Foundation, Spokane. $20/week; $120/full session. theisaacfoundation.org 509-325-1515

KROC CENTER ADVENTURE CAMPS

Adventure camp is all about building friendships, having fun, and exploring your curiosities. Each week campers participate in various new activities. Ages 10-14. Sessions offered weekly from June 19-Aug. 25, meets Mon-Fri from 8:30 am-3:30 pm at the Kroc Center, Coeur d'Alene. Some sessions include overnight stays. $168-$245. Scholarships available. kroccda.org 208-763-0594

KROC CENTER DISCOVERY CAMPS

Each week of camp offers a fun, new theme with crafts, games, activities and a movie. Visit the rock wall, swim in the cove pool, play gym/field games and more in a faith-based environment. Ages 6-9. Sessions offered weekly from June 19-Aug. 25, meets Mon-Fri from 8:30 am-3:30 pm at the Kroc Center, Coeur d'Alene. $168-$210. Scholarships available. kroccda.org 208-763-0594

KROC CENTER EXPEDITION CAMP

This camp is designed for young teens to try various outdoor and indoor athletic activities in a faith-based environment. Activities include biking the Hiawatha Trail, swimming at Higgins Point, a segway tour of Coeur d'Alene and more. Coed, ages 12-14. Sessions offered weekly June 26-Aug. 18, meets Mon-Fri from 8:30 am-3:30 pm at the Kroc Center, Coeur d'Alene. $196-$245. kroccda.org

KROC CENTER MINI CAMPS

Mini camps allow children to focus on one activity for two hours each day. Sessions offered in 2023 include "Pom Pom Perfection Dance Camp" (June 19-23; ages 3-4), "Fundamentals of Storytelling Camp" (Aug. 7-11; ages 3-4), "Historic Inventions STEM Camp" (Aug. 11-17; ages 7-9) and more. June 19-Aug. 18, times vary. See website for full schedule. At the Kroc Center, Coeur d'Alene. $56-$70. Scholarships available. kroccda.org 208-763-0594

KROC CENTER PEE WEE CAMPS

Preschoolers gain social skills in a creative, fun, safe environment. Each week is centered around a theme including "To The Rescue," "Fun In The Sun," "Bugtopia" and more. Campers enjoy all the Kroc has to offer: rock climbing, swimming, arts and crafts, Bible lessons, field/gym games, scavenger hunts, science experiments and more. Ages 4-5. Sessions offered weekly from June 19-Aug. 25, meets Mon-Fri from 8:30 am-12:30 pm at the Kroc Center, Coeur d'Alene. $108-$135. Scholarships available. kroccda.org 208-763-0594

click to enlarge Spend the summer exploring the outdoors at Saint George’s School Adventure Camp.

NATURE & ADVENTURE CAMP

Campers play nature games, identify local plants and trees, practice survival skills, first-aid, basic knots, tarp shelters and safe fire building. Learn about local wildlife and use elements in nature to create a variety of artwork. All campers will take home their own nature journal and first-aid survival kit. Ages 8-12. July 17-21 from 9 am-12 pm at Sutton Park, Cheney. $150. cityofcheney.org

NATURE ADVENTURERS DAY CAMP

A day camp teaching outdoor awareness and stewardship through nature immersion, games, crafts, storytelling, songs and exploration. Ages 6-13. July 3-7 (Sagle, Idaho) and July 10-14 (Spokane) from 9 am-3 pm daily. $365 (scholarships available). twineagles.org 208-265-3685

NATURE NINJAS DAY CAMP

A day camp teaching outdoor skills including natural camouflage, stealth, sensory awareness, wild animal tracking and more through games and activities. Ages 6-13. June 26-30 at Camp Stidwell in Sagle, Idaho; July 3-7 at the Spokane House. Both sessions meet daily from 9 am-3 pm. $365 (scholarships available). twineagles.org 208-265-3685

NEYC PRESCHOOL CAMP

This camp offers hands-on enrichment and encourages education mixed with arts, activities, sports and weekly field trips. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are provided. Ages 3-5. June 26-Aug. 31; meets Mon-Fri from 6 am-6 pm. $845. spokaneneyc.com 509-482-0708

SAINT GEORGE'S SCHOOL ADVENTURE CAMP

Experience the outdoors every day with a new activity. Hike a three-mile loop, rock climb on real rocks, build forts, learn to use GPS and kayak/stand-up paddleboard in the runoff pond behind the parking lot. Grades 3-6. June 12-16, meets daily in the climbing gym from 12-4 pm. $200. sgs.org 509-466-1636

SCHWEITZER ADVENTURE CAMP

Each week, campers can climb the rock wall, take chairlift rides, experience the trampoline jumper, hike, play games, swim and more. Includes transportation from the bottom of the mountain. Ages 6-10. Weekly sessions offered June 19-Aug. 18, meets Mon-Fri from 8 am-4 pm at Schweitzer, Sandpoint. $300. schweitzer.com 208-255-3081

SECOND HARVEST BAKING CAMP

This hands-on baking camp will cover all of the basics your child needs to know to make bread, cookies, cake and pie. Learn about the science behind baking and get creative with food, learning important nutrition lessons along the way. Ages 8-12. July 17-20; meets from 2-4 pm at Second Harvest, Spokane. $100. secondharvestkitchen.org

SKYHAWKS DAY CAMP

A fun, safe and positive environment for kids to be introduced to a new sport each week, along with arts and crafts, swimming, field trips and other activities. Ages 5-12. Weekly sessions offered June 20-Aug. 11 at various parks in North Idaho and Spokane; see website for complete details. $78-$210/week. skyhawks.com

SOLE LEADER OF THE DAY

Camp participants head out on the trail or water for five days where they engage in adventure-based and service-learning activities with their peers. There, they learn firsthand about the local community's and environment's needs, providing them an opportunity to develop outdoor skills and their own wildland ethic. Ages 10-12. Aug. 14-18. Camp hosted in North Idaho; details TBA. $270. soleexperiences.org

SOLE NATURE DETECTIVES

An outdoor science camp letting young kids explore various mini-ecosystems of the natural world through free-play and experiential education lessons. Ages 4-6. Sessions offered June 12-14, July 24-26 and Aug. 21-23; all three sessions hosted in Sandpoint. $149. soleexperiences.org

SOLE NATURE EXPLORERS

Campers collect clues as they explore the natural world outdoors and learn about the environment around them during each themed day of camp. Ages 4-9. Sessions offered June 12-16, July 24-28 and Aug. 21-25; all three sessions hosted in Sandpoint. $198-$257. soleexperiences.org

SPOKANE VALLEY SUMMER DAY CAMP

The City of Spokane Valley offers fun, creative and memorable activities. Each week, campers go on field trips and visit local parks. Themed camps may include "Out of This World," "Wild West," "Zootastic" and "Blast From The Past." Ages 6-11. Sessions offered June 20-August 25. $170/week. spokanevalley.org/recreation 509-720-5408

SPY CHALLENGE ESCAPE ROOM

Stay alert, use your mind to figure out the clues and escape the room. Ages 10-12. Sessions offered from July 25-Aug. 28 at various Spokane County Library branches. Free. scld.org

SUMMER DAY CAMP AT MERKEL

This camp lets kids explore a variety of activities, discover new interests, make friends and gain confidence while trying something new. Activities include traditional camp games, arts and crafts, sports, BMX bike riding, skate park activities and more. Ages 7-11. Weekly sessions offered June 20-Aug. 12, meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-4 pm at Dwight Merkel Sports Complex. $229/session. spokanerec.org

TEEN CUPCAKE DECORATING

Discover basic techniques for cupcake decorating, and discuss different supplies, terms, and piping tips you can use to create beautifully decorated cupcakes. Plus, practice your skills on three cupcakes that you can take home. Ages 13-18. Sessions offered from June 27-Aug. 27. Hosted by the Spokane County Library District. Free. scld.org

TEEN OUTDOOR ADVENTURE DAY CAMPS

Weekly team-building activities in this small-group camp (12 participants per session) include hiking, kayaking, rafting, disc golf, stand-up paddleboarding, rock climbing and more. Ages 12-15. Weekly sessions offered July 17-Aug. 25; meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-4 pm at Riverside State Park, Bowl & Pitcher. $249. spokanerec.org

TWINLOW DAY CAMPS

Day campers get to do the same activities and programs as overnight campers, including nature walks, archery, swimming, kayaking, sports, games and more in a faith-based setting. Grades 1-5. Weekly sessions offered June 19-Sept. 1 (no camps from July 3-7); meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-5 pm (full) or 9 am-3 pm (half). $180/week half-day; $220/week full-day. twinlow.org 208-352-2671

WILDERNESS CAMP

A summer day camp program offering weeklong sessions covering outdoor education including trip planning, proper camping skills and outdoor safety skills, followed by a two-night campout in Farragut State Park. Grades 6-8. Sessions offered July 17-21 and July 24-28. $300/session. postfallsidaho.org/camp 208-773-0539

WILDERNESS CRAFTS & FORAGING CAMP

This camp immerses kids in the fields, forests and riversides to gather natural materials to make functional crafts, tools, foods and medicine, while also learning how to identify native and non-native species, and ethical harvesting practices. Ages 6-13. June 19-23 (Sagle, Idaho), July 10-14 (Coeur d'Alene) and Aug. 14-18 (Spokane). All sessions meet daily from 9 am-3 pm. $365 (scholarships available). twineagles.org 208-265-3685

WILDERNESS SURVIVAL CAMP

Participants work on their own and in teams to problem solve and master the basics of shelter, fire, tool use and knife safety, traps, rope and knots, plant uses, animal tracking, primitive skills, navigation and more. June 26-30 (ages 8-11), July 10-14 (ages 10-14), July 17-21 (ages 6-8), July 31-Aug. 4 (Ages 9-14) and Aug 21-25 (ages 8-11); times vary. At Camp Sekani Park. $284-$366. spokanerec.org

WILDERNESS SURVIVAL DAY CAMP

Campers experience nature and learn skills including wilderness survival, wildlife tracking, finding wild edible plants, obtaining clean water and more. Ages 6-13. June 12-16 (Coeur d'Alene and Sagle, Idaho); June 19-23 and 26-30 (Spokane). All sessions meet 9 am-3 pm daily. $365 (scholarships available). twineagles.org 208-265-3685

WORLD TRAVELER TEEN ESCAPE ROOM

Escape an airport waiting room by finding the key to the door. Practice teamwork by solving riddles, puzzles and conundrums. Eight people per group. Ages 13-18. Offered from June 21-Aug. 24 at various Spokane County Library branches. Free. scld.org

YMCA SUMMER DAY CAMP

Summer programs are designed to help children grow in their sense of belonging as they meet new people and develop lifelong friendships in a fun and adventurous atmosphere. The YMCA offers a wide variety of exciting and enriching activities for kids to engage over the summer and school breaks. Ages 5-12. June 20-Aug. 30, meets Mon-Fri from 6 am-6:30 pm. See website for complete details. $152-$260/week. ymcainw.org 509-777-9622

YOUTH OUTDOOR ADVENTURE CAMPS

Weekly adventures include stand-up paddleboarding, rock climbing, hiking, kayaking, disc golf and more. Ages 8-11. Weekly sessions offered June 19-23, June 26-June 30, July 10-14, July 24-28, July 31-Aug. 4, Aug. 7-11, Aug. 14-18 and Aug. 21-25; meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-4 pm at Riverside State Park's Bowl & Pitcher picnic shelter. Sessions limited to 12 participants. $249. spokanerec.org