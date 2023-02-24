Expanding Our Horizons

Spokane is such a vibrant community, and here at Inlander Health & Home we've always been dedicated to showing off this region's expertise in health and wellness, home design, and food. Starting with this issue, we're happy to inaugurate a new Lifestyle section (page 34) to explore those things that add a little extra bling to the mix — from beauty and skin care news to boutique shopping destinations and delightful getaways.

We also want to highlight opportunities for you to get involved to help make the Inland Northwest a better place — either through donating your time and talent or through financial contributions. So check out the new Where to Give feature (page 18) in our Health section. In this issue, we highlight the work of the Master Gardeners, who assist with local community gardens, and also highlight the efforts of three other nonprofits devoted to addressing food insecurity.

Some things in our lineup haven't changed, including our People feature. In this issue, Samantha Wohlfeil talks with Shauna Edwards (page 46), who saw a need and decided to just take care of it. Read about how she founded and now runs a high school for a very specific group of teenagers — those who have a child of their own.

Cheers!